Armand Duplantis Breaks World Record For 15th Time; This Time In Event Named After Him
Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis achieved another historic milestone in his illustrious career, breaking the world record for the 15th time.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has become a synonymous name with World Records. The 26-year-old has a knack for setting world records and breaking them by himself, and he has done that for the 15th time in his career. Duplantis achieved the milestone in front of a home crowd at the Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden. The Olympic champion set the record by clearing a mark of 6.31m, an improvement in his previous mark by one centimetre.
The jump came at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting on Thursday. He dished out a dominating performance by winning the competition with ease first and setting the bar high for a world record. The Swedish athletes admitted after the event that performing in front of the home crowd added extra pressure on them.
Watch how Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.31m for his 15th world pole vault record in Sweden 🚨— AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 12, 2026
Duplantis cleared the mark at his own meeting and was mobbed by his other competitors afterwards 🇸🇪
Watch the full highlights on Eurovision Sport below 👇https://t.co/1EgMIQfrfp pic.twitter.com/KEnpO6fqJP
“If you come to Sweden to compete against me, it will be even harder to beat me,” Duplantis said.
“There are a lot of emotions right now. There was a little extra pressure because I wanted to perform in a different way. Setting a world record here was actually incredible. This is my home. Every time I stand on the track, I represent you and feel such pride to jump for you and Sweden,” he added.
Duplantis displayed a dominant performance in Uppsala, breaching the 5.65m, 5.90m and 6.08m marks without any failed attempts and with ease. The competition was effectively wrapped up with his successful attempt of 6.08m, and then he tried for a record attempt of 6.31m, setting his eyes on the world record.
By clearing the mark, Duplantis bettered his world record set at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September. It is the 15th instance since setting the world record for the first time in February 2020 with a 6.17m jump.
Mondo Duplantis world records
- 6.17 m — February 08, 2020
- 6.18 m — February 15, 2020
- 6.19 m — March 07, 2022
- 6.20 m — March 20, 2022
- 6.21 m — July 24, 2022
- 6.22 m — February 25, 2023
- 6.23 m — September 17, 2023
- 6.24 m — April 20, 2024
- 6.25 m — August 05, 2024
- 6.26 m — August 25, 2024
- 6.27 m — February 28, 2025
- 6.28 m — June 15, 2025
- 6.29 m — August 12, 2025
- 6.30 m — September 15, 2025
- 6.31 m — March 12, 2026
The Swedish athlete recently returned to competition after struggling with food poisoning during an appearance in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Taking part in the competition held in February, he jumped 6.06m. Now, in only the second competition of the year, he showed a record-breaking performance.
Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen finished in second place with a 6.00m clearance. Americans Zachery Bradford and Sam Kendricks, along with Australia’s Kurtis Marschall, cleared 5.90m, finishing in third, fourth and fifth position respectively.