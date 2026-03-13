ETV Bharat / sports

Armand Duplantis Breaks World Record For 15th Time; This Time In Event Named After Him

Hyderabad: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has become a synonymous name with World Records. The 26-year-old has a knack for setting world records and breaking them by himself, and he has done that for the 15th time in his career. Duplantis achieved the milestone in front of a home crowd at the Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden. The Olympic champion set the record by clearing a mark of 6.31m, an improvement in his previous mark by one centimetre.

The jump came at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting on Thursday. He dished out a dominating performance by winning the competition with ease first and setting the bar high for a world record. The Swedish athletes admitted after the event that performing in front of the home crowd added extra pressure on them.

“If you come to Sweden to compete against me, it will be even harder to beat me,” Duplantis said.

“There are a lot of emotions right now. There was a little extra pressure because I wanted to perform in a different way. Setting a world record here was actually incredible. This is my home. Every time I stand on the track, I represent you and feel such pride to jump for you and Sweden,” he added.