From PM Modi To Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar: Celebrities React To India Winning T20 World Cup 2026
India won the T20 World Cup 2026, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the competition at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: India won the T20 World Cup for the second successive time, beating New Zealand by a huge margin of 96 runs in the final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. They became the first team to defend the title and also became the first team to win three T20 World Cups. As India registered the victory and the entire country celebrated it, many renowned personalities in the country reacted to the historic triumph.
Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma shone with the bat, scoring fifties while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked four wickets.
PM Narendra Modi on India’s win
PM Modi congratulated the team while taking on his ‘X’ handle.
"Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India!"
President Droupadi Murmu also reacted to the triumph, writing heartiest congratulations on her post.
“Heartiest congratulations to Team India, which scaled several peaks of history by winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup emphatically. India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row,” she wrote.
Cricket fraternity congratulates the Indian team
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said that India’s win was deserving and they were the rightful winners.
“Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy,” he wrote.
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly also congratulated the team.
“Congratulations India for winning the t20 World Cup .. very powerful side ..got better in the bigger games..indian cricket in great place,” he wrote on ‘X’ handle.
