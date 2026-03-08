ETV Bharat / sports

From PM Modi To Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar: Celebrities React To India Winning T20 World Cup 2026

Hyderabad: India won the T20 World Cup for the second successive time, beating New Zealand by a huge margin of 96 runs in the final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. They became the first team to defend the title and also became the first team to win three T20 World Cups. As India registered the victory and the entire country celebrated it, many renowned personalities in the country reacted to the historic triumph.

Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma shone with the bat, scoring fifties while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked four wickets.

PM Narendra Modi on India’s win

PM Modi congratulated the team while taking on his ‘X’ handle.

"Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India!"