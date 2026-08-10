ETV Bharat / sports

‘That Video Was Not Ordinary’: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s Stand On India Map Controversy

Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi met India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medalists on Sunday and had a candid conversation with them. Modi praised the athletes for their performance and also encouraged them to keep up progressing in sports.

During the interaction, he praised Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s decision to flag an inaccurate map of India. Lovlina, who won silver in the women’s 75 kg category, took a firm stance when some areas were absent from India on a map shown in a restaurant, and Modi hailed it during the interaction.

“To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating, and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time,” the Prime Minister told the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist.

What was the India map controversy?

The incident occurred in a restaurant in Glasgow where Borgohain observed that the Indian map print on napkins were missing the areas of Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast. She spoke with the restaurant management, telling them that all of the country is important and the areas need to be depicted accurately.