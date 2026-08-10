‘That Video Was Not Ordinary’: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s Stand On India Map Controversy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to India’s distorted map.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi met India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medalists on Sunday and had a candid conversation with them. Modi praised the athletes for their performance and also encouraged them to keep up progressing in sports.
During the interaction, he praised Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s decision to flag an inaccurate map of India. Lovlina, who won silver in the women’s 75 kg category, took a firm stance when some areas were absent from India on a map shown in a restaurant, and Modi hailed it during the interaction.
VIDEO | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds boxer Lovlina Borgohain for raising an objection after noticing an incorrect depiction of the Indian map at a restaurant in Glasgow during the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Borgohain had flagged the omission of the Northeast from the… pic.twitter.com/m1hjmjz9FN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026
“To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating, and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time,” the Prime Minister told the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist.
What was the India map controversy?
The incident occurred in a restaurant in Glasgow where Borgohain observed that the Indian map print on napkins were missing the areas of Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast. She spoke with the restaurant management, telling them that all of the country is important and the areas need to be depicted accurately.
After that, the restaurant admitted their mistake and promised to correct the map of India.
PM’s interaction with Lovlina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi resumed the conversation in a light-hearted manner and asked: "What happened, were you picking a fight with the restaurant owner?".
Responding to the question, Lovlina said that she was feeling bad after seeing India’s map inaccurately depicted and so asked the restaurant management to rectify the mistake in a polite manner.
"We had such a great performance; it was the last day... and everyone had won, and the whole place was full of people from India. So I was feeling a bit bad... so I spoke to them nicely and made a request, sir. Then they agreed to it, and now it has been changed too, sir," Lovlina Borgohain replied.
It was Lovlina’s first medal in the competition when she won the silver medal in the Glasgow Games. After booking a spot in the gold medal match with impressive performances in the event, the Indian pugilist lost to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the final via a 4-1 split decision