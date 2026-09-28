Chess Olympiad 2026: PM Modi Hails Indian Team After Their Podium Finish In Open And Women Section
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Indian chess team after their impressive performances in the Chess Olympiad.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Indian chess team after their impressive performance in the Chess Olympiad 2026. Although the team failed to defend their gold medals in both open and women's section, they still secured a podium finish in the competition. The 46th Chess Olympiad took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and both the teams secured medals.
Taking to his ‘X’ handle, PM Modi praised the team’s incredible performance.
“Congratulations to our Chess players! Their passion and determination are exemplary. May these successes motivate several more youngsters to play chess and excel," he wrote.
Congratulations to our Chess players! Their passion and determination are exemplary.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2026
May these successes motivate several more youngsters to play chess and excel. https://t.co/u1OyYs6LAj
India win Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy
The combined performance from both the Open and Women’s section helped the Indian team win the Gaprindashvili Trophy in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The occasion marked the third consecutive edition when India had lifted the Gaprindashvili Trophy title. They had won the title in the 2022 Olympiad in Chennai and the 2024 Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
India shines at the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad! 🇮🇳— All India Chess Federation (@aicfchess) September 27, 2026
🥈 Open Team - Silver
🥉 Women’s Team - Bronze
Individual Performances:
🥇 B Savitha
🥈 Divya Deshmukh
🥉 Vantika Agrawal
🥉 Koneru Humpy
🥈 D Gukesh
🥉 R Praggnanandhaa
And the Gaprindashvili Cup comes home to India for the… pic.twitter.com/rVge9IrwlC
The trophy is awarded based on the sum of a country's final rankings in the Open and Women's sections. The lower combined score wins. India won silver medal in the Open section (2nd) and bronze medal in the Women section (3rd). So, the combined score for India was 5 (2+3). It placed them ahead of nations like the USA (8) and China (9).
India win silver in Open section
The defending champions faced a tough Test against Hungary in the final. Arjun Erigaisi defeated Peter Leko while Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin drew their matches. World Champion D Gukesh suffered a defeat against Gleb Dudin in his match and so the scoreline was 2-2 by the end of the tie.
FINAL Standings | FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026#ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/zGe2BgvCIi— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 27, 2026
The Indian team won the silver medal earning 18 points after 11 rounds in the competition. Uzbekistan won the gold medal beating Ukraine by 2.5-1.5 in their last round clash while Germany won the bronze medal.
D Gukesh won the silver medal in the individual category while R. Praggnanandha won the bronze medal.
Women’s team wins bronze medal
In the final round of the women’s category, India faced Georgia. Both the teams put up a strong gameplay to draw the tie 2-2. But, India won the bronze medal via tie-breaker with a total of 17 points from 11 rounds.
China won gold medal beating Vietnam in the last round while Kazakh women's team won the silver medal after playing 2-2 draw against Poland.
India's individual medal winners
Gold
Savitha Shri B (Women's Board 5) – 9 points from 10 games
Silver
D Gukesh (Open Board 4) – 8.5/10 points
Divya Deshmukh (Women's section)
Bronze
R Praggnanandhaa (Open section)
Koneru Humpy (Women's section)
Vantika Agrawal (Women's section)