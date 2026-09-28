ETV Bharat / sports

Chess Olympiad 2026: PM Modi Hails Indian Team After Their Podium Finish In Open And Women Section

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Indian chess team after their impressive performance in the Chess Olympiad 2026. Although the team failed to defend their gold medals in both open and women's section, they still secured a podium finish in the competition. The 46th Chess Olympiad took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and both the teams secured medals.

Taking to his ‘X’ handle, PM Modi praised the team’s incredible performance.

“Congratulations to our Chess players! Their passion and determination are exemplary. May these successes motivate several more youngsters to play chess and excel," he wrote.

India win Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy

The combined performance from both the Open and Women’s section helped the Indian team win the Gaprindashvili Trophy in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The occasion marked the third consecutive edition when India had lifted the Gaprindashvili Trophy title. They had won the title in the 2022 Olympiad in Chennai and the 2024 Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

The trophy is awarded based on the sum of a country's final rankings in the Open and Women's sections. The lower combined score wins. India won silver medal in the Open section (2nd) and bronze medal in the Women section (3rd). So, the combined score for India was 5 (2+3). It placed them ahead of nations like the USA (8) and China (9).

India win silver in Open section

The defending champions faced a tough Test against Hungary in the final. Arjun Erigaisi defeated Peter Leko while Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin drew their matches. World Champion D Gukesh suffered a defeat against Gleb Dudin in his match and so the scoreline was 2-2 by the end of the tie.

The Indian team won the silver medal earning 18 points after 11 rounds in the competition. Uzbekistan won the gold medal beating Ukraine by 2.5-1.5 in their last round clash while Germany won the bronze medal.