Watch: PM Modi Shares Heartfelt Interaction With Indian Cricketers After Their Historic Women’s World Cup Victory
PM Narendra Modi shared a delightful interaction with India’s World Cup-winning women's cricket team on Thursday.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 5 after their historic Women’s World Cup win recently. The team beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After the triumph, the team met PN at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. PM Modi praised the Indian team during the interaction and shared some words of encouragement for the Women in Blue.
Sharing the full video of the interaction, he wrote, "Every Indian feels immense pride in Team India’s World Cup victory. It was a delight interacting with the women’s cricket team. Do watch!".
During the interaction, PM lauded the team for their win after facing three successive defeats in the league stage and also mentioned the trolling on social media they have to go through after the string of losses. He also told the players to take the 'Fit India' initiative ahead and spread more and more awareness about fitness.
During the conversation, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur recalled the year 2017, when the Indian team met with the PM after their heartbreaking loss in the final of the ODI world cup against England. Vice captain Smirti Mandhana also echoed the sentiment, saying PM had motivated them before and has been an inspiration for all of the Indian players. She also touched upon the topic of how girls are excelling in the different fields today because of PM Modi.
The famous Amanjot Kaur catch, which included several fumbles, was also discussed in the meeting. She replied that this is a rare fumble which she would like to see again and again. PM Modi also discussed the ‘Fit India’ initiative. He highlighted the growing problem of obesity and the importance of keeping fitness in check. He also asked the Indian player to go to their schools and motivate the young girls.
A historic win
India registered their maiden World Cup triumph after beating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Deepti Sharma dished an all-round performance by scoring a half-century while taking five wickets. Shafali Verma played a knock of 87 runs from 78 deliveries in the match.