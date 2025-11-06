ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: PM Modi Shares Heartfelt Interaction With Indian Cricketers After Their Historic Women’s World Cup Victory

Hyderabad: The Indian team met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 5 after their historic Women’s World Cup win recently. The team beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After the triumph, the team met PN at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. PM Modi praised the Indian team during the interaction and shared some words of encouragement for the Women in Blue.

Sharing the full video of the interaction, he wrote, "Every Indian feels immense pride in Team India’s World Cup victory. It was a delight interacting with the women’s cricket team. Do watch!".

During the interaction, PM lauded the team for their win after facing three successive defeats in the league stage and also mentioned the trolling on social media they have to go through after the string of losses. He also told the players to take the 'Fit India' initiative ahead and spread more and more awareness about fitness.