ETV Bharat / sports

PM Modi Lauds India's T20 World Cup Win, Jammu Kashmir's Ranji Trophy Milestone In Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India’s win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and praised the Jammu and Kashmir team for its historic Ranji Trophy victory.

Addressing the 132nd edition of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said the past month has been filled with excitement for cricket enthusiasts following India’s historic win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, noting that the victory filled citizens with pride.

The prime minister also highlighted a landmark win of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team in domestic cricket as they clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title after nearly seven decades. He described the achievement as a result of dedication and perseverance by the players.