PM Modi Lauds India's T20 World Cup Win, Jammu Kashmir's Ranji Trophy Milestone In Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the historic Ranji Trophy win by Jammu and Kashmir will inspire many youth to pursue sports.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India’s win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and praised the Jammu and Kashmir team for its historic Ranji Trophy victory.
Addressing the 132nd edition of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said the past month has been filled with excitement for cricket enthusiasts following India’s historic win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, noting that the victory filled citizens with pride.
The prime minister also highlighted a landmark win of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team in domestic cricket as they clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title after nearly seven decades. He described the achievement as a result of dedication and perseverance by the players.
India is proud of the Jammu and Kashmir team for their historic Ranji Trophy win. This will have a very positive impact in J&K and inspire many others to pursue sports. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/UI6NQJAUhg— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2026
He commended team captain Paras Dogra’s contribution and pacer Auqib Nabi’s impressive performance. Highlighting Auqib’s 60-wicket haul, PM Modi said the young bowler helped the J&K team to sail through the prestigious tournament.
According to him, the historic achievement has generated immense enthusiasm among players, coaching staff, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the feat would inspire more youth in the region to pursue sports.
Prime Minister Modi also emphasised the region’s sporting potential, saying that Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a hub for major sporting events like the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and other sporting events.
The Prime Minister expressed hope that the success of Jammu and Kashmir’s athletes would continue, further strengthening the culture of sports and encouraging young talent across the region.
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