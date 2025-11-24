ETV Bharat / sports

Shining Example Of Determination: PM Hails India Blind Women's Team's T20WC Triumph

In this image received on Nov. 23, 2025, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and other dignitaries with members of the Indian women team during the presentation ceremony after the team won the T20 blind women's world cup, in Colombo. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian blind women's cricket team for winning the inaugural T20 World Cup, saying the triumph is a shining example of teamwork and determination.

India won the inaugural event after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Sunday. India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs to claim the title.

"Congratulations to the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series," Modi posted on his 'X' page.