PM Modi, Australian PM Albanese Release Sports Collaboration Roadmap; 'Big Bash League' At Chepauk In Highlight
'The Collaboration Roadmap' would promote cooperation in the fields of sports training and capacity building, sports science and technology and sports industry and investment.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Melbourne: India and Australia on Friday unveiled a Sports Collaboration Roadmap to expand cooperation in training, sports science, technology and the sports industry, with the inaugural match of the upcoming Big Bash League season in Chennai being the highlight of this collaboration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese jointly released the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here.
According to a release issued by the MEA, 'The Collaboration Roadmap' would promote cooperation in the fields of sports training and capacity building, sports science and technology and sports industry and investment.
One of the notable features as a part of this collaboration was the announcement of the inaugural match of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.
Sport is a key pillar of the India-Australia partnership, bringing our people closer through shared passion and mutual respect.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2026
Delighted to visit the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with PM Albanese.
More sporting exchanges, youth engagement and collaboration can… pic.twitter.com/o90MSPIswm
The opening Australian Men's Big Bash League fixture will see Melbourne Renegades face defending champions Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in December, marking the first time a foreign cricket league match will be staged in India. The eight-team BBL is one of the most-followed domestic cricket leagues in the world after the IPL and is usually held in the December to February window.
The announcement forms the centrepiece of a week-long "G'Day Namaste" festival across India, featuring Australian cultural, business and sporting events, according to a statement issued by the Australian government.
The event here was attended by Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan, former Australian men’s captain and ODI World Cup winner Steve Waugh, and former Australian women's captain Lisa Sthalekar.
The MEA said the visit highlighted the growing significance of sports, cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections as key elements of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
As part of the roadmap, the two countries will also organise an India-Australia Youth Sports Festival to encourage greater interaction among young athletes and strengthen sporting links.
Welcoming the initiative, Modi said sports had a unique ability to unite people and that the roadmap would help diversify the sporting partnership between India and Australia.
He congratulated Australia on winning the Women's Cricket World Cup and said the two countries were entering an important decade in international sports, with India set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and Australia preparing to stage the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.
Modi underlined that these major sporting events offered natural opportunities for closer cooperation between the two countries in sports and related industries.
"Australia and India are united by our love and passion for sport. This sports roadmap will focus on practical priority areas such as capability building, technology and research to strengthen this cornerstone of our bilateral relationship," Albanese said.
The Australian Prime Minister said expanding cooperation in sports would not only bring joy to Australians but also contribute to trade, tourism and investment between the two nations.
During the visit, the two leaders interacted with young athletes taking part in exhibitions involving kabaddi, Australian Football and cricket, showcasing the growing sporting and people-to-people exchanges between India and Australia.
The latest initiative builds on the strong sporting relationship between the two countries, particularly in cricket, while opening avenues for collaboration across a wider range of disciplines, sports innovation and athlete development.
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