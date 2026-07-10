ETV Bharat / sports

PM Modi, Australian PM Albanese Release Sports Collaboration Roadmap; 'Big Bash League' At Chepauk In Highlight

In this image received on July 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the mascot during a visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. ( PTI )

Melbourne: India and Australia on Friday unveiled a Sports Collaboration Roadmap to expand cooperation in training, sports science, technology and the sports industry, with the inaugural match of the upcoming Big Bash League season in Chennai being the highlight of this collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese jointly released the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here.

According to a release issued by the MEA, 'The Collaboration Roadmap' would promote cooperation in the fields of sports training and capacity building, sports science and technology and sports industry and investment.

One of the notable features as a part of this collaboration was the announcement of the inaugural match of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.

The opening Australian Men's Big Bash League fixture will see Melbourne Renegades face defending champions Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in December, marking the first time a foreign cricket league match will be staged in India. The eight-team BBL is one of the most-followed domestic cricket leagues in the world after the IPL and is usually held in the December to February window.

The announcement forms the centrepiece of a week-long "G'Day Namaste" festival across India, featuring Australian cultural, business and sporting events, according to a statement issued by the Australian government.

The event here was attended by Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan, former Australian men’s captain and ODI World Cup winner Steve Waugh, and former Australian women's captain Lisa Sthalekar.

The MEA said the visit highlighted the growing significance of sports, cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections as key elements of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.