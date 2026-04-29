ETV Bharat / sports

Players Who Owned The Same Club They Played For Once

Hyderabad: Club football is one of the important aspects in global football as players rise to fame with their performances at the club level. It elevates their fame across the globe. For example, Lionel Messi grabbed the limelight with his performances for FC Barcelona, or Critistiano Ronaldo stole the limelight while playing for Manchester United in the English Premier League at a very young age. Also, the clubs get fame due to the presence of such star players, as they build a legacy while playing for the team.

Also, some of the players buy stakes in the clubs playing in the lower divisions. For example, Lionel Messi recently brought a fifth-division Spanish Club. However, there are a few cases where the player actually brought some stakes in the club he had played earlier in his career. Interestingly, one of them formed his own club and then merged it with one of his former clubs, scripting a rare moment in club football.

The following are the players who brought the same club they played for in the past.

Ronaldo Nazário (Brazil): The Brazilian forward. In 2018, Ronaldo bought a 51% stake in La Liga club Real Valladolid, a club he had not played for. But he later invested in Cruzeiro, his boyhood club.

He bought a 90 % stake in Brazilian club Cruzeiro for a value of around $78 million (400 million reais) in December 2021 to save the debt-ridden side. He rebranded the club as a business corporation) and earned a promotion back to the Serie A before selling his stake for a price of $117 million in April 2024.

Nazario is widely considered one of the greatest strikers in the modern football world. His glorious career spanned top clubs like PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid despite his knee injuries. He scored over 400 goals, showcasing his brilliance in the field. He started his career with Cruzeiro, scoring 44 goals in 47 matches.