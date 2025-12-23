ETV Bharat / sports

Permission To Hold Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Between Delhi And Andhra Pradesh At M Chinnaswamy Denied

A delegation of officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority, Police Department and Fire Department visited the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday and inspected it. The stadium needs some modifications. And since Virat Kohli is playing for the Delhi team, even if he is denied entry to the ground, fans are likely to gather near the stadium, so the delegation has come to the conclusion that it is not appropriate to host the match, according to information received from the Police Department.

Hyderabad: The Vijay Hazare Trophy will begin on Wednesday, December 23, and the notable attraction will be the presence of two Indian stalwarts in the form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Delhi will be up against Andhra Pradesh, and Kohli will take part in the tournament after a gap of 15 years. The spectators would have been keen to watch Kohli at M Chinnaswamy Stadium but the permission to hold the match at the venue has been denied by the state Police department.

However, the Karnataka State Cricket Association has not shared any information about the alternate stadium so far. If the match cannot be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, there are no alternative options. Three matches are scheduled at the KSCA grounds in Alur tomorrow. While Orissa and Saurashtra will face each other at ground one, Gujarat and Services will take on each other at ground two. Haryana and Railways are facing each other at ground three.

This edition of the Vijay Hazare ODI tournament will start from tomorrow (December 24). Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul will play domestic cricket before the ODI series against New Zealand. Kohli is all set to play in the Vijay Hazare tournament after 15 years. Virat, who last played in the Vijay Hazare tournament in 2010, had scored 229 runs in five matches for Delhi, including two half-centuries. Now, he is all set to bat for Delhi again after 15 years.

The league matches of the tournament will be held from December 24 to January 8, the quarterfinals on January 12 and the semifinals on January 15. After that, the final match will be held in Bengaluru on January 18. In this series, 38 teams, including Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Karnataka and Kerala are participating, and they are divided into four groups.