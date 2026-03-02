ETV Bharat / sports

PCB To Fine 50 Lakh PKR Each To Pakistan Players After T20 World Cup Exit?

Hyderabad: All of Pakistan’s squad members are set to be fined by the Pakistan Cricket Board after their poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the squad members are fined PKR 5 million each (approximately 16 lakh Indian rupees) after their exit from the Super 8 stage of the tournament. The team missed the semifinal berth for the fourth successive time, which is the first such instance in Pakistan cricket history.

The report further adds that the finesare imposed for what the board deems poor performance at the event. They were imposed immediately after Pakistan’s 61-run defeat against arch-rivals India in the group stages.

The players were told that the fines would be waived off if they reached the semifinal of the competition.

Pakistan avoided a third straight first-round exit, going past the group stage. But, in the Super 8, they got into trouble after their first match against New Zealand was washed out, and in the next match, they suffered a defeat against England.