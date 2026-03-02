PCB To Fine 50 Lakh PKR Each To Pakistan Players After T20 World Cup Exit?
Pakistan players are likely to be punished for their poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: All of Pakistan’s squad members are set to be fined by the Pakistan Cricket Board after their poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the squad members are fined PKR 5 million each (approximately 16 lakh Indian rupees) after their exit from the Super 8 stage of the tournament. The team missed the semifinal berth for the fourth successive time, which is the first such instance in Pakistan cricket history.
The report further adds that the finesare imposed for what the board deems poor performance at the event. They were imposed immediately after Pakistan’s 61-run defeat against arch-rivals India in the group stages.
The players were told that the fines would be waived off if they reached the semifinal of the competition.
Pakistan avoided a third straight first-round exit, going past the group stage. But, in the Super 8, they got into trouble after their first match against New Zealand was washed out, and in the next match, they suffered a defeat against England.
New Zealand’s win over Sri Lanka left them dependent on the other results, and they needed a huge win over Sri Lanka to enter the last four. However, they won against Sri Lanka only by a narrow margin and took an exit route.
The recent media reports suggest that the current PCB administration has imposed punishments for poor performance in the past as well. Five months earlier, Pakistan suffered a loss against India in the Asia Cup final.
The administration briefly suspended all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued to players that would have allowed the players to take part in T20 leagues. That suspension was soon lifted after some of the top players went to Australia to feature in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Although Pakistan went through a dismal performance in the tournament, their batter Sahibzada Farhan broke the record for most runs in the T20 World Cup and also became the only batter to score two centuries in a single World Cup edition.