ETV Bharat / sports

PCB Set To Take Legal Action Against Blessing Muzarbani For Choosing IPL Over PSL

After releasing Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), KKR were in search of a replacement for him. The franchise signed Muzarbani to strengthen their pace attack. However, the price for the deal was not revealed.

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering the option of taking legal action against the Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani for choosing the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The move comes after the right-arm pacer chose to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders instead of fulfilling his contract with the Islamabad United.

The right-arm pacer was brilliant in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He picked 13 wickets from six matches, out of which four came against Australia. In the match, Zimbabwe shocked the former defending champions, causing an upset.

PCB to take legal action against breach of PSL contract

According to a report by popular Pakistani media outlet Geo Super, the Zimbabwean pacer withdrew from the PSL contract after landing an IPL offer, which constitutes a breach of an agreement. The board is now considering taking legal action to protect the integrity of the PSL contracts and prevent another situation arising where people prefer choosing other leagues over the PSL.

Muzarbani had joined Islamabad for a value of PKR 11 million, which is around 35 lakh rupees in Indian currency.

Not the first IPL vs PSL conflict

This is not the first occasion when IPL and PSL are clashing over the player’s availability. Earlier, South Africa pacer Corbin Bosch did the same after being selected as a Diamond Pick by Peshawar Zalmi last season. He later joined the Mumbai Indians in the IPL as a replacement.