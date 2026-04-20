ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: PBKS Script History Beating LSG, Become First Team In Tournament History To Achieve Unique Feat

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings continued their dominant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 19, beating them by 54 runs in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. With the easy win, PBKS took a step closer to the playoffs. Now, they have won five out of the six matches they have played, while one was washed away due to rain. With this impressive record, they have become the first team in the IPL to achieve an incredible feat.

First team in 19 years

PBKS have defeated Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI) and LSG so far. The only fixture they did not win was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was abandoned due to rain. Notably, PBKS have become the first IPL team to remain unbeaten in the first six matches in the 19-year history of the tournament.

Second-highest score

PBKS posted their second-highest score in the IPL, bettering their previous score of 245/6 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025. Their highest total is 262/2 against KKR in 2024 at the Eden Gardens.