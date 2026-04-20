IPL 2026: PBKS Script History Beating LSG, Become First Team In Tournament History To Achieve Unique Feat
Punjab Kings have won five of the six matches they have played so far and are at the top of the IPL 2026 points table.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Punjab Kings continued their dominant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 19, beating them by 54 runs in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. With the easy win, PBKS took a step closer to the playoffs. Now, they have won five out of the six matches they have played, while one was washed away due to rain. With this impressive record, they have become the first team in the IPL to achieve an incredible feat.
First team in 19 years
PBKS have defeated Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI) and LSG so far. The only fixture they did not win was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was abandoned due to rain. Notably, PBKS have become the first IPL team to remain unbeaten in the first six matches in the 19-year history of the tournament.
Sarpanch Shreyas Iyer leading from the front - every player stepping up, every moment owned 💪⚡— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 19, 2026
Six games, zero losses, Punjab Kings are ruling the season with pure team power 🏆😤#TATAIPL #PunjabKings #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/NMs2jCKkZS
Second-highest score
PBKS posted their second-highest score in the IPL, bettering their previous score of 245/6 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025. Their highest total is 262/2 against KKR in 2024 at the Eden Gardens.
Kya wholesome team hain yaarr! ♥️pic.twitter.com/cWHoc0w0K0— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 19, 2026
Punjab's highest innings scores in IPL
262/2 vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Kolkata, 2024
254/6 vs Lucknow Supergiants - Mullanpur, 2026
245/6 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Hyderabad, 2025
243/5 vs Gujarat Titans - Ahmedabad, 2025
236/5 vs Lucknow Supergiants - Dharamsala, 2025
PBKS have been consistent for the last two years
With the arrival of Shreyas Iyer and his taking over the leadership role in 2025, the franchise is playing like a champion team. They reached the final of the competition last season but came up short against RCB. They have continued the red-hot form this season as well, winning five matches so far and staying at the top of the points table.
In the match against LSG, PBKS amassed 254/7 while batting first thanks to half-centuries from Prayansh Arya (93) and Cooper Connolly (87). The bowlers then restricted the opposition to 200/5 with Marco Jansen taking two wickets. Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer for the chasing side with a knock of 43 runs.