T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland, Zimbabwe Suffer Major Blows With Key Players Ruled Out
Paul Stirling and Brendan Taylor have been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Zimbabwe and Ireland have suffered a major blow in the ongoing T20 World Cup as both teams will miss the services of their key players for the remainder of the tournament. Ireland captain Paul Stirling has been ruled out of the competition, while Zimbabwe’s Brendon Taylor has been ruled out.
Why are Stirling and Taylor ruled out?
Ireland skipper Stirling hurt his knee during their second league stage match against Australia on Wednesday. The Irish captain aggravated it when he came to bat. While taking a quick single, he hurt his knee and was taken out of the field.
The T20 World Cup Event Technical Committee have approved uncapped youngster Sam Topping as a replacement player for Stirling, and he will join the squad with immediate effect. Topping is a left-handed opening batter, and he featured for Ireland A in their four-day fixture against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.
Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury, and Ben Curran has replaced him.
"Following a medical assessment, it was determined that he will not recover in time to take any further part in the competition," stated a release from Zimbabwe Cricket.
Taylor, who has played in both the inaugural edition and the current edition of the T20 World Cup, sustained an injury during Zimbabwe’s opening game against Oman.
Key players are getting injured
Updated squads
Ireland: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Sam Topping, Ben White, Craig Young
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava