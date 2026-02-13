ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland, Zimbabwe Suffer Major Blows With Key Players Ruled Out

Hyderabad: Zimbabwe and Ireland have suffered a major blow in the ongoing T20 World Cup as both teams will miss the services of their key players for the remainder of the tournament. Ireland captain Paul Stirling has been ruled out of the competition, while Zimbabwe’s Brendon Taylor has been ruled out.

Why are Stirling and Taylor ruled out?

Ireland skipper Stirling hurt his knee during their second league stage match against Australia on Wednesday. The Irish captain aggravated it when he came to bat. While taking a quick single, he hurt his knee and was taken out of the field.

The T20 World Cup Event Technical Committee have approved uncapped youngster Sam Topping as a replacement player for Stirling, and he will join the squad with immediate effect. Topping is a left-handed opening batter, and he featured for Ireland A in their four-day fixture against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury, and Ben Curran has replaced him.