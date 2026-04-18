ETV Bharat / sports

Paralympic Gold Medallist Sumit Antil And Neeraj Chopra Allege Harassment By Dronacharya Awardee Coach Naval Singh

Sumit Antil has made an allegation against Dronacharya awardee coach Naval Singh of mental harassment and verbal abuse.

paralympic gold medalist sumit antil complaint to SAI
File Photo: Sumit Antil (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 18, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Javelin throw athletes Sumit Antil and Neeraj Chopra have accused Dronacharya awardee coach Naval Singh of verbally abusing and harassing them in a complaint filed with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Antil’s accusations of Singh's conduct being detrimental to athletes have been supported by Neeraj.

Antil, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics, has made allegations that Naval repeatedly targeted him and Neeraj Chopra and also added that the coach crossed professional boundaries by abusing their families.

"He mentally harassed us and abused our, as in mine and Neeraj's, families. He seems mentally unstable," Antil told PTI.

"He would deliberately share recordings of his abusive rants with our managers, so that they reach us."

The Para-athelete further added that Neeraj Chopra and fellow para javelin throwers Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary have endorsed his complaint.

"It has been a week since we complained to D G SAI (Hari Ranjan Rao) and CEO TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme). TOPS CEO (N S Johal) wanted us to (make a) compromise in the first hearing. We ignored this matter for a long time but decided to complain after it became too much. I filed the complaint and Neeraj bhai, Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary endorsed it,” he added.

Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat has also shared her views on the whole matter.

“The dignity of those who bring medals for the country will be trampled every time, and the responsible people will remain silent as always," Phogat wrote in her X post.

Naval, a Dronacharya Awardee in 2015, is currently coaching Sachin Yadav. Sachin concluded the World Championships last year in fourth position, while Neeraj finished in eighth position. He is yet to make any comment on the allegations.

A SAI source admitted a complaint has been received, and the coach is not a SAI employee.

"A complaint has been received from Sumit Antil, Paralympic Gold Medalist, alleging verbal abuse by Coach Mr. Naval Singh. The complaint has also been supported by other athletes, including Neeraj Chopra," a SAI source said.

"The coach in question is not a SAI employee and is training another leading athlete as part of the National Coaching Camp organised by AFI."

TAGGED:

NEERAJ CHOPRA NEWS
COACH NAVAL SINGH COMPLAIN
JAVELIN THROW NEWS
NAVAL SINGH HARASSMENT
SUMIT ANTIL COACH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.