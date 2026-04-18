Paralympic Gold Medallist Sumit Antil And Neeraj Chopra Allege Harassment By Dronacharya Awardee Coach Naval Singh
Sumit Antil has made an allegation against Dronacharya awardee coach Naval Singh of mental harassment and verbal abuse.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Javelin throw athletes Sumit Antil and Neeraj Chopra have accused Dronacharya awardee coach Naval Singh of verbally abusing and harassing them in a complaint filed with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Antil’s accusations of Singh's conduct being detrimental to athletes have been supported by Neeraj.
Antil, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics, has made allegations that Naval repeatedly targeted him and Neeraj Chopra and also added that the coach crossed professional boundaries by abusing their families.
"He mentally harassed us and abused our, as in mine and Neeraj's, families. He seems mentally unstable," Antil told PTI.
VIDEO | Paralympic gold-medallist Sumit Antil, endorsed by Olympic superstar Neeraj Chopra, has accused Dronacharya awardee coach Naval Singh of mental harassment and verbal abuse in a complaint to the Sports Authority of India (SAI).— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/zDx6iYQmE2
"He would deliberately share recordings of his abusive rants with our managers, so that they reach us."
The Para-athelete further added that Neeraj Chopra and fellow para javelin throwers Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary have endorsed his complaint.
"It has been a week since we complained to D G SAI (Hari Ranjan Rao) and CEO TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme). TOPS CEO (N S Johal) wanted us to (make a) compromise in the first hearing. We ignored this matter for a long time but decided to complain after it became too much. I filed the complaint and Neeraj bhai, Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary endorsed it,” he added.
Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat has also shared her views on the whole matter.
“The dignity of those who bring medals for the country will be trampled every time, and the responsible people will remain silent as always," Phogat wrote in her X post.
🚨 EXCLUSIVE NEWS ON COACH NAVAL SINGH— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) April 17, 2026
Sources from Sports Authority of India (SAI) have confirmed about the incident it to The Khel India
" a complaint has been received from sumit antil, paralympic gold medalist, alleging verbal abuse by coach mr. naval singh. the complaint… pic.twitter.com/7oRHZgljZK
Naval, a Dronacharya Awardee in 2015, is currently coaching Sachin Yadav. Sachin concluded the World Championships last year in fourth position, while Neeraj finished in eighth position. He is yet to make any comment on the allegations.
A SAI source admitted a complaint has been received, and the coach is not a SAI employee.
"A complaint has been received from Sumit Antil, Paralympic Gold Medalist, alleging verbal abuse by Coach Mr. Naval Singh. The complaint has also been supported by other athletes, including Neeraj Chopra," a SAI source said.
"The coach in question is not a SAI employee and is training another leading athlete as part of the National Coaching Camp organised by AFI."