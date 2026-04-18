ETV Bharat / sports

Paralympic Gold Medallist Sumit Antil And Neeraj Chopra Allege Harassment By Dronacharya Awardee Coach Naval Singh

Hyderabad: Javelin throw athletes Sumit Antil and Neeraj Chopra have accused Dronacharya awardee coach Naval Singh of verbally abusing and harassing them in a complaint filed with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Antil’s accusations of Singh's conduct being detrimental to athletes have been supported by Neeraj.

Antil, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics, has made allegations that Naval repeatedly targeted him and Neeraj Chopra and also added that the coach crossed professional boundaries by abusing their families.

"He mentally harassed us and abused our, as in mine and Neeraj's, families. He seems mentally unstable," Antil told PTI.

"He would deliberately share recordings of his abusive rants with our managers, so that they reach us."

The Para-athelete further added that Neeraj Chopra and fellow para javelin throwers Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary have endorsed his complaint.