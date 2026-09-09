ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive | 'Self-Belief Is The Key': PCI Chief Devendra Jhajharia Advises Budding Para-Athletes

New Delhi: Indian para-sports have come a long way in recent years. Athletes who once grappled with limited resources and inadequate facilities now have access to new opportunities involving sports science, modern training, superior coaching, and world-class preparation. Seizing these opportunities, Indian para-athletes have made a mark on major global sporting stages.

Two-time Paralympic gold medalist and President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Padma Bhushan Devendra Jhajharia, believes this transformation marks a new beginning for Indian para-sports. He is confident that India’s performance at the upcoming Los Angeles Paralympics will be historic.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Jhajharia discussed the evolving landscape of para-sports, the challenges faced by athletes, the inspiration available to the new generation, the provision of training facilities through CSR initiatives, and the importance of boosting athletes' morale after they suffer a heartbreaking loss in the competition.

Massive changes in Indian para sport

Devendra Jhajharia stated that Indian para-sports have undergone changes at multiple levels. Emphasis is being placed on strengthening athletes' preparation across areas ranging from sports science to sports development and coaching programs. He noted that athletes are no longer limited to just practising on the field; instead, efforts are being made to scientifically enhance their fitness, technique, training, and performance.

India's growing participation in international competitions and the performance of its athletes have also highlighted this transformation. He added that Indian athletes possess immense hard work and dedication, which is why the world is now viewing India's para-sports with seriousness.

Sumit Antil and Sheetal Devi becoming role models

Speaking on the impact that the success of para-athletes has on the new generation, Devendra Jhajharia remarked that a major challenge is being transformed into a source of inspiration. When a young athlete with a disability sees an Indian para-athlete achieving success on the international stage, it sparks a desire within him to move forward and excel.

Citing examples, he noted that a 15-year-old athlete with a disability might look at Sumit Antil and aspire to become like him, while a young girl might see Sheetal Devi and dream of becoming an athlete just like her. Jhajharia added that the stories of successful athletes and videos of their performances are instilling a belief in the new generation that they, too, can represent the country at the highest level.

Sumit Antil is a prominent Indian para-athlete and javelin thrower. Sumit made history by winning gold medals in the men's F64 javelin throw event at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics. He set new records at both Paralympic Games, recording throws of 68.55 meters in Tokyo and 70.59 meters in Paris. Sumit has also won two gold medals at the World Para Athletics Championships.

Sheetal Devi is a talented para-archer from India. She brought glory to the nation by winning a bronze medal in the mixed team compound event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Prior to this, Sheetal delivered a stellar performance at the 2022 Asian Para Games, securing two gold medals and one silver medal. She was also honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award for her achievements.