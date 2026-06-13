ETV Bharat / sports

Palestinian Football Chief Says Was Refused US, Canada World Cup Visas

Los Angeles: The president of the Palestinian Football Association told AFP on Friday that he had been refused an entry visa for the United States and Canada to attend World Cup events.

Jibril Rajoub said he had however been able to enter Mexico to attend the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City on Thursday, held before Mexico beat South Africa.

"They did not grant me a visa for the United States after I applied in (the Jordanian capital) Amman. Their behavior is ridiculous," Rajoub said in a telephone interview with AFP.

"I am currently in Mexico. I will attend Tunisia's match (in Monterrey against Sweden on June 14), and then I will return" to the Palestinian territories, he added.

Rajoub told AFP that he had also failed to obtain a visa for Canada, which is co-hosting the World Cup.

"Certain circles do not want us to criticize Israel," he said, claiming without providing evidence that "the Israelis had exerted pressure."