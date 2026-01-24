ETV Bharat / sports

Palash Muchhal Breaks Silence On Cheating Allegations And INR 40 Lakh Fraud Claim By Smriti Mandhana’s Friend

Hyderabad: Ever since his wedding to Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana broke up, Palash Mucchal has been in the spotlight. Recently, some serious allegations were made against him by Mandhana’s childhood friend Vidnyan Mane, and he has responded through an Instagram story.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Palash wrote in his story that the allegations are made to tarnish his reputation, and he will not stay silent. He also added that he will use legal means to address the issue.

“In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect,” Palash wrote.

Palash Muchhal statement on allegations (Palash Mucchal Instagram handle)

“They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”