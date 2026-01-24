Palash Muchhal Breaks Silence On Cheating Allegations And INR 40 Lakh Fraud Claim By Smriti Mandhana’s Friend
A day after serious allegations were made against him, Palash Mucchal has reacted to the claims, intending to take legal action.
Hyderabad: Ever since his wedding to Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana broke up, Palash Mucchal has been in the spotlight. Recently, some serious allegations were made against him by Mandhana’s childhood friend Vidnyan Mane, and he has responded through an Instagram story.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Palash wrote in his story that the allegations are made to tarnish his reputation, and he will not stay silent. He also added that he will use legal means to address the issue.
“In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect,” Palash wrote.
“They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”
Allegations made by Vidnyan Mane?
The controversy started after Vidnyan claimed that he was present at the wedding functions of Palash and Smriti Mandhana, and the former was caught red-handed with another woman. The situation escalated into a confrontation. He also added that Palash was beaten by the Indian female cricketers.
🚨 Palash Muchhal accused of cheating Sangli man of Rs 40 lakh; complaint filed— Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) January 23, 2026
He was cheated in a movie deal after being promised returns and a role. Police inquiry underway as controversy escalates. pic.twitter.com/8WaizqTsWZ
“I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me,” Mane said, as quoted by Hindusthan Times.
He also accused Palash of cheating him for an amount of more than INR 40 Lakh and has filed a complaint in Sangli. He also added that he has proof of the same, which includes chats and call recordings.
Palash-Smriti wedding called off
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot in November 2025. However, the marriage was postponed as Smriti’s father suffered a heart-related medical emergency. Palash was also hospitalised due to the stress. A month later, both of them shared in a social media post that the wedding is called off with their respective reasons.