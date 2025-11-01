ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam Overtakes Rohit Sharma; Pakistan Beat South Africa By Nine Wickets

Hyderabad: Babar Azam surpassed Rohit Sharma in the record books to become the leading run-getter in the T20Is as Pakistan beat South Africa by nine wickets in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Although Babar scored only 11 runs during his stay at the crease, his knock turned out to be significant for him as he overtook Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-getter in the shortest format.

The right-handed batter started his innings with a boundary but took no risk later on and made 11 runs from 18 deliveries. Saim Ayub played a knock of 71 runs from 38 deliveries, which helped Pakistan level the series after suffering a defeat in the first T20I.

Babar has now scored 4324 runs in the T20Is with an average of 39.57 and a strike rate of 128.77, including three centuries. He surpassed Rohit’s tally of 4231, who has retired from the format. Notably. Babar’s strike rate is the lowest amongst the top six batters.