PAK vs SA: Babar Azam Overtakes Rohit Sharma; Pakistan Beat South Africa By Nine Wickets
Pakistan registered a dominant win over South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 10:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: Babar Azam surpassed Rohit Sharma in the record books to become the leading run-getter in the T20Is as Pakistan beat South Africa by nine wickets in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Although Babar scored only 11 runs during his stay at the crease, his knock turned out to be significant for him as he overtook Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-getter in the shortest format.
The right-handed batter started his innings with a boundary but took no risk later on and made 11 runs from 18 deliveries. Saim Ayub played a knock of 71 runs from 38 deliveries, which helped Pakistan level the series after suffering a defeat in the first T20I.
Before he arrives for #BBL15 Pakistan's Babar Azam has eclipsed Rohit Sharma's record as the most prolific batter in T20Is
Babar has now scored 4324 runs in the T20Is with an average of 39.57 and a strike rate of 128.77, including three centuries. He surpassed Rohit’s tally of 4231, who has retired from the format. Notably. Babar’s strike rate is the lowest amongst the top six batters.
Most runs in T20Is
Apart from Babar and Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Paul Stirling are also in the top five batters to score most runs in T20 cricket.
|Player
|Runs
|Matches/Innings
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100/50
|Babar Azam
|4324
|130/123
|39.57
|128.77
|3/36
|Rohit Sharma
|4231
|159/151
|32.05
|140.89
|5/32
|Virat Kohli
|4188
|125/117
|48.69
|137.04
|1/38
|Jos Buttler
|3869
|144/132
|35.49
|148.97
|1/28
|Paul Stirling
|3710
|153/150
|26.69
|134.86
|1/24
Pakistan bundle out South Africa on 110
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I against South Africa. Their bowlers troubled the opposition batters right from the start. Dewald Brevis was the highest run-scorer in the innings with a knock of 25 runs. Faheem Ashraf and Salman Mirza picked four and three wickets, respectively.
Pakistan chased down a target of 111 runs in 13.1 overs with a loss of one wicket. Saim Ayub played an impressive knock of 71 runs from 38 deliveries. Sahibzada Farhan played a knock of unbeaten 11 runs.