No, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, As Pakistan Name Young 15-Member Squad For Asian Games
Pakistan have named a young squad for the Asian Games 2026, and Sahibzada Farhan will captain the team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan named a youthful squad of 16 members for the Asian Games 2026 to be played later this year. Sahibzada Farhan will lead the team, which has several uncapped players, for the Games to take place during September and October in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Farhan has an experience of playing in 46 T20Is but will lead the national side for the first time. Abdul Samad has been named as his deputy for the tournament. Also, star players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi have been excluded from the competition.
The squad includes four players who are yet to make a T20I debut for the national side. Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood have been handed maiden call-ups. Usman Khan has been selected as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the side.
🚨 PAKISTAN T20 SQUAD FOR THE ASIAN GAMES 2026. 🚨— ✨️ (@Sinorina_) June 10, 2026
- Sahibzada Farhan, the captain. 🤯#pakistanCricket @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/Kp3p5lkt0s
Although Farhan has been a regular part of Pakistan’s T20 team, he hasn’t led the national side in any white-ball formats. Samad has played in five T20Is but hasn’t played for the national team in the shortest format since March last year. His most recent international outing was in the ODI series against Australia.
Some of the players are currently involved in Pakistan’s preparations at the National Cricket Academy. Fourteen members from the Asian Games are part of the NCA white-ball camp, which will resume from June 15 in Lahore.
The men’s cricket tournament at the Asian Games will resume from September 24.
India are the defending champions as they were awarded the gold medal in the previous edition. Their final against Afghanistan ended in no result but the Men in Blue were awarded gold as they had a higher seeding than Afghanistan in the tournament.
Pakistan's squad for the Asian Games 2026
Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wicketkeeper).