ETV Bharat / sports

No, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, As Pakistan Name Young 15-Member Squad For Asian Games

Hyderabad: Pakistan named a youthful squad of 16 members for the Asian Games 2026 to be played later this year. Sahibzada Farhan will lead the team, which has several uncapped players, for the Games to take place during September and October in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Farhan has an experience of playing in 46 T20Is but will lead the national side for the first time. Abdul Samad has been named as his deputy for the tournament. Also, star players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi have been excluded from the competition.

The squad includes four players who are yet to make a T20I debut for the national side. Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood have been handed maiden call-ups. Usman Khan has been selected as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the side.

Although Farhan has been a regular part of Pakistan’s T20 team, he hasn’t led the national side in any white-ball formats. Samad has played in five T20Is but hasn’t played for the national team in the shortest format since March last year. His most recent international outing was in the ODI series against Australia.