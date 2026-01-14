ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup: American Cricketers Facing Issues In Getting Visa? Know Full Details Behind The Issue

File Photo: US Cricket Team ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka next month, shows no signs of abating. Even before the issue with Bangladesh could be resolved, another problem has emerged - reports that Pakistani-origin American players are being denied visas to travel to India for the tournament. The US T20 team includes four players of Pakistani origin. These players are supposed to travel to India to participate in the World Cup, but they are facing difficulties obtaining Indian visas because their passports list their place of birth as Pakistan. Social media post by an American cricketer The whole issue came to light when American cricketer Ali Khan posted a story on Instagram, claiming that his visa application for the tournament had been rejected. In the post, Ali Khan shared a picture of himself eating at a restaurant with a teammate, with the caption, "Didn't get the India visa but won at KFC." The American team is currently in Sri Lanka preparing for the tournament.