T20 World Cup: American Cricketers Facing Issues In Getting Visa? Know Full Details Behind The Issue
The US cricketers of Pakistani origin are having trouble getting visas to play T20 World Cup matches in India.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka next month, shows no signs of abating. Even before the issue with Bangladesh could be resolved, another problem has emerged - reports that Pakistani-origin American players are being denied visas to travel to India for the tournament. The US T20 team includes four players of Pakistani origin. These players are supposed to travel to India to participate in the World Cup, but they are facing difficulties obtaining Indian visas because their passports list their place of birth as Pakistan.
Social media post by an American cricketer
The whole issue came to light when American cricketer Ali Khan posted a story on Instagram, claiming that his visa application for the tournament had been rejected. In the post, Ali Khan shared a picture of himself eating at a restaurant with a teammate, with the caption, "Didn't get the India visa but won at KFC."
The American team is currently in Sri Lanka preparing for the tournament.
USA's star pacer Ali Khan, along with Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil, and Mohammad Mohsin, denied Indian visas for the T20 World Cup? ❌— Emon Ahmed (@EmEm1593) January 13, 2026
Absolute disgrace. It's not only matter of USA but also for other associates likes of Oman, UAE, Canada,Netherlands and Italy pic.twitter.com/N1tDFQkv9Z
Reasons for not getting a visa
Media reports have claimed that four players of Pakistani origin—Ali Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin, and Ehsan Adil—are part of the 20-member US squad for the T20 World Cup. All four were born in Pakistan but are now US citizens. Under India's visa regulations, all individuals born in Pakistan are required to apply for a visa using their Pakistani passport. Due to the strict visa policy between India and Pakistan, stemming from political tensions, these players haven’t being issued Indian visas as of now.
Visa clearance is in under process
According to a report by Cricbuzz, the visa clearance process is still ongoing, and there has been no formal rejection. Officials have indicated that the applications are still being reviewed under established operating procedures. However, they also stated that visas were not issued at the time of the players' appointments. The Indian embassy has informed the US team management about this and said that the visa process will move forward after receiving further information from the Ministry of External Affairs.
Similar issues surfaced earlier
Visa applications from players of Pakistani origin have been subject to additional administrative scrutiny, regardless of their nationality or the team they represent. Several players of Pakistani descent have faced this process before, including international cricketers such as England's Moeen Ali and Shoaib Bashir, and Australia's Usman Khawaja. This issue affects eight countries, as players of Pakistani origin are present in teams from the UAE, Oman, Nepal, Canada, England, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands, in addition to the United States.