Pakistan Kabaddi Player Banned Indefinitely For Representing An Indian Team

Hyderabad: A renowned Pakistani kabaddi player, Ubaidullah Rajput, has been indefinitely banned by the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) after he appeared for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain earlier this month. According to a report by the news agency PTI, PKF imposed the ban after an emergency meeting on Sunday. He was found guilty of travelling to play on foreign soil without getting a mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the federation or the other relevant authorities.

PKF secretary Rana Sarwar stated that Rajput has the right against the verdict before the disciplinary committee. He further added that the federation took serious note of the fact that apart from travelling overseas without NOC, he represented a team from India, wore their jersey and wrapped the tricolour around his shoulders after emerging triumphant in a match.

"But he (Rajput) has claimed it was a total misunderstanding, and he was never told the team he would play for in the private tournament would be an Indian side. But he is still guilty of flouting NOC rules," Sarwar said.

The Pakistani kabaddi player got himself into trouble after videos and photographs of him wearing an Indian jersey and waving the Indian flag during the GCC Cup made waves on social media. Sarwar also mentioned that other players who participated in the event without obtaining NOCs are also banned.