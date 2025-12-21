Under-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan Clinch Their Second Title Beating India By 191 Runs
Pakistan won their second Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup title, beating India by 191 runs in the title decider on Sunday, December 21.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan won the Men’s Under-19 World Cup, beating India by 191 runs at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on Sunday, December 21. The team won their second title after winning the tournament in 2012. Sameer Minhas shone with the bat, scoring 172 runs during his stay at the crease. Ali Raza picked up four wickets for the Pakistani side and was the pick of the bowlers for India’s arch-rivals.
Notably, the trophy was shared between India and Pakistan in the 2012 edition.
India U19 won the toss and opted to bowl. However, the Pakistan batter went gung-ho right from the start with Sameer Minhas taking the charge, scoring 172 runs from 113 deliveries. Ahmed Hussain contributed with a knock of 56 runs, but Manhas stole the show with his incredible knock.
He smacked 17 boundaries and nine sixes in the innings, playing a whirlwind knock. Deepesh Devendran was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets while conceding 83 runs.
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐡𝐞 #𝐃𝐏𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐔𝟏𝟗𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐂𝐮𝐩𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 💚🇵🇰#ACC pic.twitter.com/rqWLgdE6yR— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 21, 2025
India succumbed to the pressure of chasing a big target in the final of the tournament and were bundled out for 156. The team lost continuous wickets and were reduced to 68/5 early in the innings. Devendran showed some valiance with a knock of 36 runs from 16 deliveries, but his efforts went in vain as the Men in Blue lost the contest by a huge margin of 191 runs.
𝐑𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬. 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝.— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 21, 2025
The Men in Green are the champions of the #DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2025 🏆#GrandFinale #INDvPAK #ACC pic.twitter.com/QdUgaNVVFv
Second title win for Pakistan
Pakistan won their second Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup as they had won the trophy in 2012 earlier, when it was shared between them and India. Their arch-rivals, India, have won the competition eight times in history. Bangladesh have won two titles while Afghanistan have emerged triumphant on one occasion.
The youth team were unbeaten in the tournament so far but was unable to surpass the final hurdle.