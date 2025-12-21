ETV Bharat / sports

Under-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan Clinch Their Second Title Beating India By 191 Runs

Hyderabad: Pakistan won the Men’s Under-19 World Cup, beating India by 191 runs at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on Sunday, December 21. The team won their second title after winning the tournament in 2012. Sameer Minhas shone with the bat, scoring 172 runs during his stay at the crease. Ali Raza picked up four wickets for the Pakistani side and was the pick of the bowlers for India’s arch-rivals.

Notably, the trophy was shared between India and Pakistan in the 2012 edition.

India U19 won the toss and opted to bowl. However, the Pakistan batter went gung-ho right from the start with Sameer Minhas taking the charge, scoring 172 runs from 113 deliveries. Ahmed Hussain contributed with a knock of 56 runs, but Manhas stole the show with his incredible knock.

He smacked 17 boundaries and nine sixes in the innings, playing a whirlwind knock. Deepesh Devendran was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets while conceding 83 runs.