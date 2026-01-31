ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs AUS: Pakistan Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead With 90-Run Win In Lahore

Pakistan won a T20I series against Australia after seven years hading them a massive victory before heading into the T20 World Cup. Last time, they won a three-match series against Australia in 2018, which was played in the UAE, showing sheer domination in the series.

Hyderabad: Pakistan spinners produced a collective display to help the team register a 90-run win over the visitors in Lahore, taking a 2-0 lead. The Asuratalian side never looked in contention of chasing the target at the Gaddafi Stadium and lost the match eventually. Pakistan will now enter the T20 World Cup with boosted confidence as they will start the campaign on the back of a series win against Australia.

The Australian batters failed to handle the spin-friendly nature of the surface and were bundled out on 108. Specialist spinners Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan picked three wickets each, while Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub, and Mohammad Nawaz also picked wickets to play a decisive role in orchestrating an all-out in the match.

Cameron Green (35) and Matthew Short (27) played decent knocks, but the other batters struggled at the crease. Seven of the batters scored in single digits, and the team were able to play only 15.4 overs.

Captain Salman Agha’s blistering fifty takes the team to 198/5

Salman Agha was the star of the show for Pakistan as the skipper played a knock of 76 runs from 40 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries and four sixes. Apart from his impact with the bat, Usman Khan was another batter to play an explosive knock, scoring 53 runs from 36 deliveries.

The crucial knocks from both batters helped the team post 198/5 on the scoreboard while batting first.