Pakistan Will Play In T20 World Cup 2026; But Won't Play Against India

Hyderabad: The Pakistan government on Sunday gave a go-ahead to its team to participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but decided that the Men in Green would not play their marquee clash against India.

The Government of Pakistan, in a post on X, said, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World Cup 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India."

Both India and Pakistan were placed in Group A for the marquee tournament, which will start from February 7, 2026. Earlier, Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament, citing a security threat to its players in India.