Pakistan Will Play In T20 World Cup 2026; But Won't Play Against India
India was scheduled to play Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, 2026. Both the arch-rivals were placed in Group A.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Pakistan government on Sunday gave a go-ahead to its team to participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but decided that the Men in Green would not play their marquee clash against India.
The Government of Pakistan, in a post on X, said, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World Cup 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India."
Both India and Pakistan were placed in Group A for the marquee tournament, which will start from February 7, 2026. Earlier, Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament, citing a security threat to its players in India.
As per the schedule released by the International Cricket Council, Pakistan will play The Netherlands on February 7, 2026 at Colombo. The Men in Green, led by Salman Ali Agha would then play the United States of America on February 10 in Colombo. They then were supposed to take on India in Colombo, and in their last league game were up against Namibia. All the league matches of Pakistan were to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club.
The Pakistan Government has so far not made their stand clear if the team meets India in the knock-out stage of the prestigious tournament.
Paksiatn Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja, Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.
