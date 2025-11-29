PAK vs SL Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Tri-Series Final In India?
Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the tri-series on November 29 in Rawalpindi.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka on Saturday in the final of the tri-series in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka would want to score a win, leaving behind the tour, which has been disappointing for most of the tour. Zimbabwe beat them in the series, but the team can go home with silverware with one victory in the last match of the series.
Sri Lanka’s path to the final has been shaky. After they failed to win a single ODI against Pakistan earlier this month. The team looked to be fading again as they were thrashed by 67 runs against Zimbabwe and suffered a seven-wicket loss against Pakistan. However, after losing the first two matches, Sri Lanka bounced back with victories in the next two matches.
Brilliant knock by Pathum Nissanka, Scoring 98* runs, he guided Sri Lanka to a commanding 9-wicket victory🇱🇰🏏#SriLankaCricket #SLvZIM pic.twitter.com/JXu46U6kjq— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 25, 2025
Pakistan lost only a single match on their way to the final and are having an edge going into the title decider as well.
Two players can play a key role in the match, considering their form in the tournament so far. Mohammad Nawaz has performed with the ball, taking seven wickets from four matches with a bowling average of 12.14. Dushmantha Chameera has also taken seven wickets, and he came up with the bowling figures of 4/20 and bowled an exceptional over in the match before the final, conceding only three runs.
PAK vs SL tri-series final live streaming details
Where will the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka be held?
The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
When will the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka start?
The match will commence at 6:30 PM IST.
Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final be broadcast?
The tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be shown live on TV in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final?
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series final on the Sports TV YouTube channel.