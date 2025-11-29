ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Tri-Series Final In India?

Hyderabad: Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka on Saturday in the final of the tri-series in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka would want to score a win, leaving behind the tour, which has been disappointing for most of the tour. Zimbabwe beat them in the series, but the team can go home with silverware with one victory in the last match of the series.

Sri Lanka’s path to the final has been shaky. After they failed to win a single ODI against Pakistan earlier this month. The team looked to be fading again as they were thrashed by 67 runs against Zimbabwe and suffered a seven-wicket loss against Pakistan. However, after losing the first two matches, Sri Lanka bounced back with victories in the next two matches.

Pakistan lost only a single match on their way to the final and are having an edge going into the title decider as well.

Two players can play a key role in the match, considering their form in the tournament so far. Mohammad Nawaz has performed with the ball, taking seven wickets from four matches with a bowling average of 12.14. Dushmantha Chameera has also taken seven wickets, and he came up with the bowling figures of 4/20 and bowled an exceptional over in the match before the final, conceding only three runs.

PAK vs SL tri-series final live streaming details