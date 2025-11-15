PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Scores Ton After 807 Days, Equals Saeed Anwar’s Record
Babar Azam ended his 807-day century drought with a knock of an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI in Rawalpindi.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 10:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam finally pulled himself out of the century drought he was going through with a match-winning ton in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. He amassed 102 runs from 119 deliveries laced with eight fours to play a vital role in helping his side to chase down the target of 289 in 48.2 overs and win the match by eight wickets.
It was the first hundred for the Pakistan batter after 84 innings in international cricket. He last scored an ODI hundred against Nepal on August 30 during the Asia Cup 2023. After his last century, Babar crossed fifty on 20 occasions but never converted it into a ton.
🚨 The long wait finally ends! Babar Azam brings up his century after 84 innings and over 810 days. 🔥— ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 14, 2025
He completed his hundred in 115 balls with 8 fours against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/Hzf3gJa5Eu
He finally got to the elusive three-figure mark with his 20th ODI century.
Babar equals Saeed Anwar
With his incredible ton, Babar also equalled Saeed Anwar in terms of scoring the most centuries in ODI cricket (20). Babar took 136 innings to achieve the milestone of 20 centuries. He also became the third-fastest to reach the landmark after the South African veteran Hashim Amla (108) and star Indian batter Virat Kohli (136).
He also became the Pakistan batter with the most centuries on home soil (8), overtaking Mohammad Yousuf (7). Babar walked in to bat after a 77-run partnership between openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman. He was involved in a 100-run stand for the second wicket off 127 balls with Fakhar Zaman (78).
He then joined hands with Mohammad Rizwan (51) to add 112 runs for the third wicket, helping Pakistan chase the target of 289 runs.
Sri Lanka post 288/8
Janith Liyanage (54) was the only half-century for Sri Lanka while batting first. However, other batters dished out a collective effort to help the team post a modest total on the scoreboard. Kamindu Mendis (44) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (42) also provided key contributions. With Pakistan’s win, they have now taken an unassailble lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.