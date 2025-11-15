ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Scores Ton After 807 Days, Equals Saeed Anwar’s Record

Hyderabad: Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam finally pulled himself out of the century drought he was going through with a match-winning ton in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. He amassed 102 runs from 119 deliveries laced with eight fours to play a vital role in helping his side to chase down the target of 289 in 48.2 overs and win the match by eight wickets.

It was the first hundred for the Pakistan batter after 84 innings in international cricket. He last scored an ODI hundred against Nepal on August 30 during the Asia Cup 2023. After his last century, Babar crossed fifty on 20 occasions but never converted it into a ton.

He finally got to the elusive three-figure mark with his 20th ODI century.

Babar equals Saeed Anwar