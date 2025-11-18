ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct In 3rd ODI Against Sri Lanka

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, along with third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi, reported the offence from the right-handed batter under Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The Article regulates the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings.” Match referee Ali Naqvi interrogated the case and proposed the sanction in accordance with the disciplinary guidelines set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Hyderabad: Pakistan star Babar Azam has been fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Sri Lanka. Babar vented out his frustration after being dismissed in an appropriate manner and has been penalised for his actions. The incident occurred in the 21st over of the Pakistan innings, and his antics were immediately noted by the match officials.

Babar accepted the charges levelled against him without any need for a formal hearing. The sanction imposed includes 10 per cent of the match fee and one demerit point to his disciplinary record. This is Babar’s first demerit point in the last two years.

Level 1 offences are usually considered relatively minor, but are taken seriously as they relate to dissent or inappropriate reaction that undermines the spirit of the game. The maximum punishment for a Level 1 offence can be up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with two demerit points.

Babar shone with the bat in the series, scoring 165 runs and three matches. He scored his 20th ODI hundred in the process. His performance helped Pakistan secure a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka, highlighting the importance of the national side. Especially, he played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 102 from 119 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries in the second match.

With one demerit point added to his disciplinary record, further additions to it can carry greater consequences in the future.