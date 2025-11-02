PAK vs SA 3rd T20I: Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli In Record Books As Pakistan Beat South Africa
Pakistan defeated South Africa by four wickets in the third T20I between the two nations and won the series 2-1.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam shone with the bat on Saturday, helping the team secure a four-wicket win over South Africa in the final and third match of the T20I series. Azam played a winning knock of 68 runs from 46 deliveries and etched his name in the record books. He has become the batter with the most 50-plus scores in T20 cricket. Pakistan successfully chased down South Africa’s total of 139/9 and reached 140/6 in just 19 overs.
South Africa, playing with an inexperienced squad, won the match with a 55-run victory in Rawalpindi, but Pakistan bounced back with victories in the next two matches. Babar, who has been overlooked in the T20I squad for the majority of the year, made a strong comeback in the last match of the series with an impressive half-century.
🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 1, 2025
Pakistan wins the decider by 4 wickets, clinching the series 2-1.#TheProteas Men now turn their focus to the ODI series, carrying lessons learned from a competitive T20I series and aiming to start strong in the first game just days away. 👏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/wDll503UBi
After scoring a duck in the first match, Babar overtook Rohit Sharma in terms of most runs in T20Is with a knock of 11 runs in the second match. This time, he has shattered another record to take the top position across the globe and has surpassed another stalwart, Virat Kohli.
Babar pips Kohli
The Pakistan batter registered his 40th fifty-plus score (37 fifties, 3 hundreds) and overtook Virat Kohli (39 fifty-plus scores). Notably, this was Babar’s first T20I fifty since May 2024 against Ireland. Babar has amassed 4302 runs with an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 128.99 so far.
Pakistan win by four wickets
Batting first, South Africa posted 139/9 on the scoreboard as Reeza Hendricks played a knock of 34 runs, while Corbin Bosch played a knock of an unbeaten 30 runs from 23 deliveries. Shaheen Afridi picked three wickets while Faheem Ashraf and Usman Tariq picked two wickets each.
Babar Azam played a knock of 68 runs while Salman Agha scored 33 runs during his stay at the crease. Corbin Bosch and Lizaad Williams picked up two wickets each.