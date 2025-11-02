ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SA 3rd T20I: Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli In Record Books As Pakistan Beat South Africa

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam shone with the bat on Saturday, helping the team secure a four-wicket win over South Africa in the final and third match of the T20I series. Azam played a winning knock of 68 runs from 46 deliveries and etched his name in the record books. He has become the batter with the most 50-plus scores in T20 cricket. Pakistan successfully chased down South Africa’s total of 139/9 and reached 140/6 in just 19 overs.

South Africa, playing with an inexperienced squad, won the match with a 55-run victory in Rawalpindi, but Pakistan bounced back with victories in the next two matches. Babar, who has been overlooked in the T20I squad for the majority of the year, made a strong comeback in the last match of the series with an impressive half-century.

After scoring a duck in the first match, Babar overtook Rohit Sharma in terms of most runs in T20Is with a knock of 11 runs in the second match. This time, he has shattered another record to take the top position across the globe and has surpassed another stalwart, Virat Kohli.