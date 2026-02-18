ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs NAM: Usman Tariq Reveals MS Dhoni’s Biopic Inspired Him To Return To Cricket

Hyderabad: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq, who has been in the limelight recently for a long pause in his bowling action, has revealed his India connection ahead of the game against Namibia. He said that MS Dhoni’s biopic inspired him to return to cricket while working as a purchase coordinator in a real estate firm in Dubai.

Tariq said that he found a similarity between his and Dhoni’s stories, as the latter was also doing a job just like him.

"As for my inspiration, I came back to cricket after watching MS Dhoni. His story felt similar to mine because I was also working a job, and he was too. He created history, and I felt that if he could do it, maybe I could as well. But for that, I would have to work very hard. That’s what inspired me to return to cricket," Tariq told reporters while answering a query related to whom he considers his role model.