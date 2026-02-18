PAK vs NAM: Usman Tariq Reveals MS Dhoni’s Biopic Inspired Him To Return To Cricket
Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has revealed how a movie made on the life of MS Dhoni inspired him to return to the sport.
Hyderabad: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq, who has been in the limelight recently for a long pause in his bowling action, has revealed his India connection ahead of the game against Namibia. He said that MS Dhoni’s biopic inspired him to return to cricket while working as a purchase coordinator in a real estate firm in Dubai.
Tariq said that he found a similarity between his and Dhoni’s stories, as the latter was also doing a job just like him.
"As for my inspiration, I came back to cricket after watching MS Dhoni. His story felt similar to mine because I was also working a job, and he was too. He created history, and I felt that if he could do it, maybe I could as well. But for that, I would have to work very hard. That’s what inspired me to return to cricket," Tariq told reporters while answering a query related to whom he considers his role model.
Tariq has been impressive for Pakistan since making his T20I debut in 2025, taking 12 wickets from five matches with an average of 9.25 and an economy of 5.94. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Tariq has picked four wickets from two matches so far. He was working as a purchase coordinator in a real estate firm in Dubai.
In the clash against India, Tariq ended with figures of 1/24 as the Indian batters handled him with caution, taking calculated risks. Reflecting upon the match against India, the right-arm off-spinner admitted that he wasn’t up to the mark and will do better if he gets one more match against India.
"Yes, of course. I think the whole nation watched the Pakistan–India match, and people around the world watch it,” he added.
"Honestly, I saw it as a big opportunity to make a name for myself. I tried my best, but personally, I feel I wasn’t up to the mark the way I should have been. Hopefully, if I get another chance, I’ll do much better than I did in the last game.”