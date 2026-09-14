Pakistan To Play India On November 1 As Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Unveiled In Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Central government had already approved the Pakistan team’s travel to India for the competition
Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST|
Updated : September 14, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday unveiled the official logo and match schedule for the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. The championship will mark the first-of-its-kind international event to be hosted by Punjab.
The six-team tournament is scheduled to begin on October 27 and conclude on November 5. It will feature preliminary and league matches at the Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, while the knockout stage matches will be played in Mohali.
The state government has announced that entry to the stadium for all matches throughout the tournament will be completely free for sports enthusiasts.
A highly anticipated clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for November 1 in Jalandhar at 7 PM. The high-octane match coincides with ‘Punjab Day’ celebrations.
Chief Minister Mann said the central government had already approved the Pakistan team’s travel to India for the competition. Organisers expect a massive turnout for the highly anticipated match.
The tournament will conclude with the semifinals on November 4 and the championship final on November 5 at the Olympian Balbir Singh (Senior) International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.
Following the league stage, the tournament’s knockout matches will be played at the Mohali hockey stadium. Both semifinal matches are scheduled for November 4. The final, which will determine the winner of the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, will take place on November 5 at 7 pm
- Tournament match schedule (IST)
October 27: Japan vs. Malaysia, 2:30 pm; Pakistan vs. China, 4:45 pm; India vs. South Korea, 7 pm
October 28: Rest Day
October 29: South Korea vs. Malaysia; Pakistan vs. Japan; India vs. China
October 30: Japan vs. China; South Korea vs. Pakistan; India vs. Malaysia
October 31: Rest Day
November 1 (Punjab Day): Japan vs. South Korea, 2:30 pm; Malaysia vs. China, 4:45 pm; India vs. Pakistan, 7 pm
November 2: China vs. South Korea; Malaysia vs. Pakistan; India vs. Japan
November 4 (Mohali): Semifinals and third-place match
November 5 (Mohali): Championship Final, 7 pm
Hon’ble Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Bhagwant Mann, made an official announcement in Mohali on Monday about the dates of AHF Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, which will be hosted in Mohali & Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5. Also present on the occasion were Hockey… pic.twitter.com/J8gwRXEYKN— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 14, 2026
‘Punjab: The Hub of Hockey’
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Chief Minister Mann recalled Punjab’s sporting legacy and the importance of the Pakistan team’s visit to India and the promotion of hockey in the state.
“Punjab is a land of sports; legendary athletes like Milkha Singh and Dara Singh were born here. Whenever hockey is discussed, Punjab is regarded as a stronghold of the sport,” he said. “We have received the necessary approval from the central government for the Pakistan team to come and play in India. We are also planning to launch junior and senior state hockey leagues in Punjab,” he added.
Hockey India expresses satisfaction
Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh was present during the press conference. He appreciated the sporting ties between India and Pakistan and the infrastructure in Punjab.
“There are excellent and cordial relations between the hockey federations of both India and Pakistan. The hockey stadiums in Jalandhar and Mohali have been completely renovated for this tournament. Additionally, teams from Punjab will also be competing in the upcoming Hockey India League, for which I thank Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” Singh added.
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