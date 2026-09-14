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Pakistan To Play India On November 1 As Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Unveiled In Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Central government had already approved the Pakistan team’s travel to India for the competition

Punjab
The official logo of Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament unveiled in Punjab (X/@BhagwantMann via ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST

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Updated : September 14, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST

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Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday unveiled the official logo and match schedule for the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. The championship will mark the first-of-its-kind international event to be hosted by Punjab.

The six-team tournament is scheduled to begin on October 27 and conclude on November 5. It will feature preliminary and league matches at the Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, while the knockout stage matches will be played in Mohali.

The state government has announced that entry to the stadium for all matches throughout the tournament will be completely free for sports enthusiasts.

A highly anticipated clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for November 1 in Jalandhar at 7 PM. The high-octane match coincides with ‘Punjab Day’ celebrations.

Chief Minister Mann said the central government had already approved the Pakistan team’s travel to India for the competition. Organisers expect a massive turnout for the highly anticipated match.

The tournament will conclude with the semifinals on November 4 and the championship final on November 5 at the Olympian Balbir Singh (Senior) International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

Following the league stage, the tournament’s knockout matches will be played at the Mohali hockey stadium. Both semifinal matches are scheduled for November 4. The final, which will determine the winner of the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, will take place on November 5 at 7 pm

  • Tournament match schedule (IST)

October 27: Japan vs. Malaysia, 2:30 pm; Pakistan vs. China, 4:45 pm; India vs. South Korea, 7 pm

October 28: Rest Day

October 29: South Korea vs. Malaysia; Pakistan vs. Japan; India vs. China

October 30: Japan vs. China; South Korea vs. Pakistan; India vs. Malaysia

October 31: Rest Day

November 1 (Punjab Day): Japan vs. South Korea, 2:30 pm; Malaysia vs. China, 4:45 pm; India vs. Pakistan, 7 pm

November 2: China vs. South Korea; Malaysia vs. Pakistan; India vs. Japan

November 4 (Mohali): Semifinals and third-place match

November 5 (Mohali): Championship Final, 7 pm

​‘Punjab: The Hub of Hockey’

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Chief Minister Mann recalled Punjab’s sporting legacy and the importance of the Pakistan team’s visit to India and the promotion of hockey in the state.

“Punjab is a land of sports; legendary athletes like Milkha Singh and Dara Singh were born here. Whenever hockey is discussed, Punjab is regarded as a stronghold of the sport,” he said. “We have received the necessary approval from the central government for the Pakistan team to come and play in India. We are also planning to launch junior and senior state hockey leagues in Punjab,” he added.

Hockey India expresses satisfaction

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh was present during the press conference. He appreciated the sporting ties between India and Pakistan and the infrastructure in Punjab.

“There are excellent and cordial relations between the hockey federations of both India and Pakistan. The hockey stadiums in Jalandhar and Mohali have been completely renovated for this tournament. Additionally, teams from Punjab will also be competing in the upcoming Hockey India League, for which I thank Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” Singh added.

Also Read

  1. Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India Outplay Malaysia 3-1 In Semifinal To Book Berth In Final
  2. FIH Hockey World Cup: Argentina Stun Netherlands In Shootout To Claim Their Third Title
Last Updated : September 14, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST

TAGGED:

PAKISTAN
INDIA
ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY
PAKISTAN TO PLAY INDIA IN PUNJAB

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