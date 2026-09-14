ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan To Play India On November 1 As Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Unveiled In Punjab

The official logo of Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament unveiled in Punjab ( X/@BhagwantMann via ANI )

Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday unveiled the official logo and match schedule for the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. The championship will mark the first-of-its-kind international event to be hosted by Punjab.

The six-team tournament is scheduled to begin on October 27 and conclude on November 5. It will feature preliminary and league matches at the Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, while the knockout stage matches will be played in Mohali.

The state government has announced that entry to the stadium for all matches throughout the tournament will be completely free for sports enthusiasts.

A highly anticipated clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for November 1 in Jalandhar at 7 PM. The high-octane match coincides with ‘Punjab Day’ celebrations.

Chief Minister Mann said the central government had already approved the Pakistan team’s travel to India for the competition. Organisers expect a massive turnout for the highly anticipated match.

The tournament will conclude with the semifinals on November 4 and the championship final on November 5 at the Olympian Balbir Singh (Senior) International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

Following the league stage, the tournament’s knockout matches will be played at the Mohali hockey stadium. Both semifinal matches are scheduled for November 4. The final, which will determine the winner of the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, will take place on November 5 at 7 pm

Tournament match schedule (IST)

October 27: Japan vs. Malaysia, 2:30 pm; Pakistan vs. China, 4:45 pm; India vs. South Korea, 7 pm

October 28: Rest Day