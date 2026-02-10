ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan To Play Against India In T20 World Cup 2026 After Islamabad Withdraws Boycott Call

Islamabad/Dhaka: Pakistan has decided to play its scheduled T20 World Cup match against India, reversing its earlier boycott decision.

The Pakistan government asked their team to play the upcoming T20 World Cup game against India in Colombo on February 15. "In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release.

It was clear that the country would withdraw the boycott after Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam issued a statement in Dhaka urging Pakistan to take the field for the greater good of the game.

"...this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations," the statement from Pakistan government added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received a call from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who too urged him to allow the team to play the match.

"The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse.".

The government statement came after Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi briefed Sharif about his dialogue with the ICC that also involved Islam on Sunday. Naqvi had earlier stated that it would take another day to reach a final decision.

"Bangladesh's stance was valid so we had to back them," he asserted.Bangladesh were ousted from the tournament for refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

Islam issued a statement in Dhaka, expressing his gratitude towards Pakistan for backing his country but requested that the team show up for the high-profile game for the greater good of the sport.