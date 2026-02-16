IND vs PAK: How Pakistan Can Crash Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Defeat Against India?
Pakistan lost to India and slipped to third place in Group A behind the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 will begin from February 21. The race to advance into the next stage has been intensified. India comfortably qualified for the Super 8s by defeating Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15th. However, Pakistan's defeat puts them in danger of being eliminated from the tournament.
Pakistan's final group match is against Namibia on February 18th at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. If Pakistan loses this match, they will be eliminated from the tournament, and the USA will advance to the next round. Therefore, Pakistan will be under pressure to win their final group match, while Namibia will be under no pressure, as they have already been eliminated from the tournament.
India extend their unbeaten #T20WorldCup 2026 run with a clinical win in Colombo 👏— ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2026
📝: https://t.co/KnKBflF2Dn pic.twitter.com/pk4Sdp0XKQ
T20 World Cup Group A standings
India leads the Group A points table with six points after three wins from three matches. The USA is second with four points from four matches, having won two and lost two. Pakistan also has four points from three matches with two wins and one loss, but their net run rate is lower than the USA's, placing them third.
This has led to the possibility of being eliminated from the tournament. It's worth noting that in the 2024 T20 World Cup, the USA defeated Pakistan and knocked them out of the group stage.
USA now at No.2 on the Group A Points Table. pic.twitter.com/XhBWVLPXll— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 15, 2026
India beat Pakistan by 61 runs
After losing the toss and batting first, India posted a strong total of 175 for seven, thanks to Ishan Kishan's quickfire 77. Pakistan then collapsed for 114 in 18 overs, losing by 61 runs. This is Pakistan's biggest defeat against India in T20 history.
Salman Agha on the defeat against India
"We went in with four spinners, but they didn't have a good day," Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "We didn't have a good start with the bat either. If you lose three or four wickets in the powerplay, you're very much in the chase."