IND vs PAK: How Pakistan Can Crash Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Defeat Against India?

Hyderabad: The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 will begin from February 21. The race to advance into the next stage has been intensified. India comfortably qualified for the Super 8s by defeating Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15th. However, Pakistan's defeat puts them in danger of being eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan's final group match is against Namibia on February 18th at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. If Pakistan loses this match, they will be eliminated from the tournament, and the USA will advance to the next round. Therefore, Pakistan will be under pressure to win their final group match, while Namibia will be under no pressure, as they have already been eliminated from the tournament.

T20 World Cup Group A standings

India leads the Group A points table with six points after three wins from three matches. The USA is second with four points from four matches, having won two and lost two. Pakistan also has four points from three matches with two wins and one loss, but their net run rate is lower than the USA's, placing them third.