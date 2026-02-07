PAK vs NED: Pakistan Survives Upset With Three-Wicket Win In T20 WC 2026 Opener Against The Netherlands
Pakistan kicked off the T20 World Cup 2026 with a victory over the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Stadium, Colombo.
Hyderabad: Pakistan survived a potential upset against the Netherlands on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, with a three-wicket win. Thanks to a collective effort from the Netherlands bowlers, Pakistan were on the verge of an upset, but three sixes from Faheem Ashraf in the penultimate over of the innings.
Pakistan survives after a late collapse
Men in Green started on a high note while chasing a target of 148 as they amassed 98/2 from just 11.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan scored 47 runs from 31 balls while Saim Ayub racked up 24 runs from 13 deliveries at the top. The duo had put the team in a commanding position, but they suffered a collapse after that.
They were looking at an upset in the tournament opener, but Faheem Ashraf's dropped catch by Max O'Dowd and the batter's carnage after that helped them avoid the defeat. Ashraf smacked three sixes in the penultimate over, amassing 24 runs when 29 runs were required from the last two overs. His game-changing knock of an unbeaten 29 runs from 11 deliveries took the team over the finish line in a crunch situation. He was awarded Player of the Match for his remarkable performance.
Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren picked up two wickets each.
The Netherlands collapsed after a good start
The Netherlands started in an attacking mode as opener Michael Levitt accelerated from the start. While Max ODowd's (5) wicket fell early in the innings, their middle order also chipped in with crucial contributions. Bas de Leede (30) and Scott Edwards (37) scored in double digits, guiding the team to 127/4 from 16 overs. However, the team lost six wickets in 20 runs and were bundled out on 147.
Salman Mirza picked three wickets while Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub picked two wickets each.
Win might help them advance in Super 8 despite boycotting the India match
The Pakistan government have announced that the team will not play against India and will boycott the fixture scheduled on February 15. In case the team sticks to their decision, they will have to win three matches in the group, and so the win has become a crucial result for them.