PAK vs NED: Pakistan Survives Upset With Three-Wicket Win In T20 WC 2026 Opener Against The Netherlands

Hyderabad: Pakistan survived a potential upset against the Netherlands on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, with a three-wicket win. Thanks to a collective effort from the Netherlands bowlers, Pakistan were on the verge of an upset, but three sixes from Faheem Ashraf in the penultimate over of the innings.

Pakistan survives after a late collapse

Men in Green started on a high note while chasing a target of 148 as they amassed 98/2 from just 11.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan scored 47 runs from 31 balls while Saim Ayub racked up 24 runs from 13 deliveries at the top. The duo had put the team in a commanding position, but they suffered a collapse after that.

They were looking at an upset in the tournament opener, but Faheem Ashraf's dropped catch by Max O'Dowd and the batter's carnage after that helped them avoid the defeat. Ashraf smacked three sixes in the penultimate over, amassing 24 runs when 29 runs were required from the last two overs. His game-changing knock of an unbeaten 29 runs from 11 deliveries took the team over the finish line in a crunch situation. He was awarded Player of the Match for his remarkable performance.