ETV Bharat / sports

Armed Opposition Group In Pakistan Warns Foreign Players From Participating In PSL 2026

Hyderabad: The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to get underway from March 26. However, just before the start of the tournament, it was thrust into a state of high-level emergency after a direct and chilling ultimatum from an armed opposition group. In a formal statement issued by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), overseas players have been requested to withdraw from the tournament. TTP’s Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction warned the overseas players, citing security reasons.

The statement from the spokesperson, Asad Mansoor, calls the T20 league a cruel mockery of the suffering faced by people in regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan due to military oppression and state-led violence.

"We wish to convey a clear and urgent message to all participants of the PSL, especially the foreign players: The current internal security and political landscape of the country is volatile and precarious. The statement read.