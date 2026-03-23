Armed Opposition Group In Pakistan Warns Foreign Players From Participating In PSL 2026
An armed group in Pakistan has warned overseas players to skip the 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League, citing security reasons.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to get underway from March 26. However, just before the start of the tournament, it was thrust into a state of high-level emergency after a direct and chilling ultimatum from an armed opposition group. In a formal statement issued by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), overseas players have been requested to withdraw from the tournament. TTP’s Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction warned the overseas players, citing security reasons.
The statement from the spokesperson, Asad Mansoor, calls the T20 league a cruel mockery of the suffering faced by people in regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan due to military oppression and state-led violence.
"We wish to convey a clear and urgent message to all participants of the PSL, especially the foreign players: The current internal security and political landscape of the country is volatile and precarious. The statement read.
🔴 JUST IN 🇵🇰— Islamabad Post (@ISBPost) March 23, 2026
Armed opposition groups in Pakistan have issued a statement urging all foreign players participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches to avoid traveling to Pakistan, stating that their security is not guaranteed and there is a risk of harm.
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"In a climate where military operations and civil unrest dominate significant portions of the territory, the safety of international athletes cannot be guaranteed. Given these dire circumstances, we strongly advise you to prioritise your personal security and withdraw from the tournament immediately,” it added.
Notably, Australian cricketer Steve Smith arrived in Pakistan to join the Multan Sultans side for the upcoming season of PSL. Smith recently had a successful Big Bash League campaign and was set to make his PSL debut.
Recently, several overseas players pulled out of their PSL contracts to join the IPL. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka are recent examples who opted for IPL, leaving PSL opportunity aside. Also, last year, Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk withdrew from PSL due to security reasons.
PSL has made multiple changes due to the tournament due to security reasons. The league will be played without spectators, and it will also be played in two venues. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the same on Sunday while speaking with the media. Also, he had said that they would take legal action