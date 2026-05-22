PAK vs AUS ODIs: Babar Azam Returns, Mohammad Rizwan Dropped As Pakistan Announce 16-Member Squad
Pakistan have announced a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting from May 30.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan have a selected a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia, which includes several changes. The series starting from May 30, will witness Babar Azam returning to the team while Mohammad Rizwan has been dropped from the team. Babar is returning to the team after missing the tour in Bangladesh due to a fitness issue.
The squad announcement has come after Pakistan suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat against Bangladesh. Rizwan, who was one of the batters to play resilient knocks in the series, has been excluded from the ODI team due to a lean patch in the 50-over format.
Pakistan have bolstered their ODI squad with the return of several senior stars for the Australia series 🙌— ICC (@ICC) May 22, 2026
More details 👉 https://t.co/hbviC5BHib pic.twitter.com/du6zM8p2m6
During the ODI series against Bangladesh, he managed to amass just 58 runs from the three matches. Notably, Rizwan was a prolific performer in ODIs last year, scoring 569 runs from 17 ODIs with an average of 43.76, laced with a century and four fifties.
After going through a poor form in the 2026 T20 World Cup, Babar missed the Bangladesh series due to an injury. Now, the former skipper has been recalled into the squad to reinforce the top order.
Pakistan Squad For ODI Series v Australia pic.twitter.com/UkR2xZ59v6— Caught & Bowled (@caught1bowled) May 22, 2026
With Rizwan missing from the squad, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and the uncapped Rohail Nazir are the designated wicketkeeper-batters in the squad. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to lead the team. Ace spearhead Naseem Shah, all-rounder Shadab Khan, and spinner Sufyan Moqim have also been recalled for the three-match series.
Explosive opener Fakhar Zaman and young batter Saim Ayub were unavailable for selection. Uncapped players Ahmed Daniyal and Arafat Minhas have also been included in the setup.
Pakistan ODI squad for Australia series
Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.
Schedule
30 May – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
2 June – 2nd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
4 June – 3rd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore