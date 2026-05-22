ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs AUS ODIs: Babar Azam Returns, Mohammad Rizwan Dropped As Pakistan Announce 16-Member Squad

Hyderabad: Pakistan have a selected a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia, which includes several changes. The series starting from May 30, will witness Babar Azam returning to the team while Mohammad Rizwan has been dropped from the team. Babar is returning to the team after missing the tour in Bangladesh due to a fitness issue.

The squad announcement has come after Pakistan suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat against Bangladesh. Rizwan, who was one of the batters to play resilient knocks in the series, has been excluded from the ODI team due to a lean patch in the 50-over format.

During the ODI series against Bangladesh, he managed to amass just 58 runs from the three matches. Notably, Rizwan was a prolific performer in ODIs last year, scoring 569 runs from 17 ODIs with an average of 43.76, laced with a century and four fifties.

After going through a poor form in the 2026 T20 World Cup, Babar missed the Bangladesh series due to an injury. Now, the former skipper has been recalled into the squad to reinforce the top order.