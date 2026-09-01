ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Release Seven Players Along With Head Coach In Midst Of Test Series
A major Test shake-up has hit Pakistan cricket as they have released seven players in the midst of the series against England.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan are going through a disastrous form in the three-match series against England and are already trailing by 0-2. In a surprise move, Pakistan team management has released seven players, including three seniors, which includes former white-ball captain Salman Agha as well.
The shake-up has taken place after a discussion between the team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The reasons for dropping various players range from fitness and form to disciplinary issues.
Pakistan are going through a horrendous run, currently losing five out of their last six Test matches.
Pakistan make major changes to squad and coaching staff ahead of the third #WTC27 Test against England 👀https://t.co/RLSTnnizg7— ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2026
Seven players released along with head coach
Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad are the seven players who have been released. Notably, Jamal was recalled to the Test squad for the Test tours of the Caribbean and the UK last month. Also, Usman has been sent back home despite taking his maiden five-for in the second innings at Headingley and becoming the first away spinner to do so at the venue since 1972.
Rizwan has been struggling with the bat and has registered scores of 7,1, 12 and 42 in the ongoing Test series. Also, he amassed only 41 runs from three innings in the Caribbean. Imam suffered a grade-1 tear in his left calf.
Also, head coach Sarfaraz Khan and bowling coach Umar Gul have been released.
Five uncapped players in the squad
Apart from five uncapped players, PCB have added Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal to the squad, who have a combined experience of only 10 matches between them. Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has featured in three ODIs and four T20Is for the country but will represent them in red-ball cricket for the first time.
Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter and player of the tournament of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 Saad Baig, right-arm pace bowling all-rounders Mohammad Imran (also known as Imran Randhawa) and Razaullah have earned their maiden call-up in the international set-up.
Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke have replaced Sarfaraz and Gul in the coaching setup. Pakistan finished at the bottom in the previous World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and are also in last place in the ongoing cycle with only two wins from eight matches and a percentage of 16.67.
Pakistan updated squad for third Test
Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah