ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Release Seven Players Along With Head Coach In Midst Of Test Series

Hyderabad: Pakistan are going through a disastrous form in the three-match series against England and are already trailing by 0-2. In a surprise move, Pakistan team management has released seven players, including three seniors, which includes former white-ball captain Salman Agha as well.

The shake-up has taken place after a discussion between the team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The reasons for dropping various players range from fitness and form to disciplinary issues.

Pakistan are going through a horrendous run, currently losing five out of their last six Test matches.

Seven players released along with head coach

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad are the seven players who have been released. Notably, Jamal was recalled to the Test squad for the Test tours of the Caribbean and the UK last month. Also, Usman has been sent back home despite taking his maiden five-for in the second innings at Headingley and becoming the first away spinner to do so at the venue since 1972.

Rizwan has been struggling with the bat and has registered scores of 7,1, 12 and 42 in the ongoing Test series. Also, he amassed only 41 runs from three innings in the Caribbean. Imam suffered a grade-1 tear in his left calf.