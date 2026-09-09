Pakistan Players Go Viral For Wearing Virat Kohli’s One8 Shoes At Women’s Asia Cup
Pakistan cricket players are going viral on social media after being spotted wearing Virat Kohli’s One8 shoes.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan women cricketers have become the talk of the town on social media, but their performance is not the reason behind the chatter. Several members of the Pakistan team were seen wearing footwear from One8, which is a sportswear brand co-branded by star Indian batter Virat Kohli.
Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu and right-handed batter Eymaan Fatima were two of the players noticed in the bunch of players wearing the brand’s shoes. The pictures of the Pakistan players wearing the footwear during their Women’s Asia Cup match against Hong Kong went viral on social media, with netizens highlighting the incident.
Some of the netizens also pointed out that players from other countries had won the shoes in the past, and Pakistan players have now also joined the club.
Half of the Pakistan women squad wearing one8 shoes tonight… pic.twitter.com/d2Bfciy5DQ— A. (@anhnjo) September 7, 2026
Kohli’s brand, One8, has grown into a highly reputed sportswear brand which offers sporting footwear and apparel as well. Agilitas, who have brought the brand, describes One8 as a sportswear brand co-founded with Kohli. The star Indian cricketer is an investor in Agilitas, investing Rs 40 Crore in the platform.
🚨THE BEAUTIFUL SIDE OF CRICKET...!!❤️— Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) September 8, 2026
- Pakistan women's players were spotted wearing Virat Kohli's One8 shoes during yesterday's match against Hong Kong in the women's Asia Cup.#Cricket | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/Q981YMriXm
The shoes are offered in Trophy Gold, Sonic Blue, and Jersey White.
In the match against Hong Kong, Pakistan scored 143/8 while batting first and Sandhu picked a six-wicket haul in the second innings to help them register a 72-run victory.
Pakistan player wears Virat Kohli One 8 brand shoes. pic.twitter.com/l6d5ZDDke3— VIKAS (@Vikas662005) September 8, 2026
Pakistan finished second in Group A, winning two of the three matches they played. The team will now play against Sri Lanka in the semifinal on September 11. India will be up against Bangladesh in the other semifinal. The team bounced back after being all out for 55 in the match against India, but they shrugged off the disappointing performance to bounce back strongly in the fixture against Hong Kong.