ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Players Go Viral For Wearing Virat Kohli’s One8 Shoes At Women’s Asia Cup

Hyderabad: Pakistan women cricketers have become the talk of the town on social media, but their performance is not the reason behind the chatter. Several members of the Pakistan team were seen wearing footwear from One8, which is a sportswear brand co-branded by star Indian batter Virat Kohli.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu and right-handed batter Eymaan Fatima were two of the players noticed in the bunch of players wearing the brand’s shoes. The pictures of the Pakistan players wearing the footwear during their Women’s Asia Cup match against Hong Kong went viral on social media, with netizens highlighting the incident.

Some of the netizens also pointed out that players from other countries had won the shoes in the past, and Pakistan players have now also joined the club.