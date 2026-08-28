ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Lodge Complaint With Broadcaster After Interview With Imran Khan’s Sons During Lord’s Test

Hyderabad: The second match of the three-match Test series between England and Pakistan is currently being played at Lord's, the 'Mecca' of cricket. Pakistan were not only in the news for their impressive performance on the first day, but also for threatening to pull out of the match.

It is worth mentioning that Sky Sports aired an interview with the sons of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan during lunch on the first day. The Pakistan Cricket Board objected to the interview and threatened to boycott the match if it was not complied with. However, they walked into the field.

According to Cricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board contacted Sky Sports before the scheduled lunch and expressed its objection to the planned broadcast. The board also considered a protest, in which the Pakistan players would have refused to return to the field for the second session if the interview was shown.