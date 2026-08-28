Pakistan Lodge Complaint With Broadcaster After Interview With Imran Khan’s Sons During Lord’s Test
Pakistan have filed a formal complaint with Sky Sports over the interview with Imran Khan’s sons.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The second match of the three-match Test series between England and Pakistan is currently being played at Lord's, the 'Mecca' of cricket. Pakistan were not only in the news for their impressive performance on the first day, but also for threatening to pull out of the match.
It is worth mentioning that Sky Sports aired an interview with the sons of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan during lunch on the first day. The Pakistan Cricket Board objected to the interview and threatened to boycott the match if it was not complied with. However, they walked into the field.
The PCB made a formal complaint to Sky Sports after the broadcaster aired an interview with the sons of former prime minister and captain Imran Khan during the lunch interval on the first day at Lord's— Cricinfo (@cricinfo) August 27, 2026
Cricinfo understands the PCB considered the option of Pakistan not taking the… pic.twitter.com/G1Os5NsTSX
According to Cricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board contacted Sky Sports before the scheduled lunch and expressed its objection to the planned broadcast. The board also considered a protest, in which the Pakistan players would have refused to return to the field for the second session if the interview was shown.
Sky Sports initially suspended the segment after discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board. However, the 18-minute interview was later aired, and by the time it ended, the Pakistan players were preparing to resume play. They returned to the field at 2.40 pm local time.
🚨 PAKISTAN THREATENED TO BOYCOTT LORDS TEST MATCH 🚨— Vikas (@Vikas662005) August 28, 2026
- PCB lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports after Mike Atherton interview with Imran Khan son's was aired during the Lord's test match.
- PCB lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports and considering pulling its team… pic.twitter.com/RD39qIpEG9
It is worth mentioning that former England captain Michael Atherton recorded this interview with Imran Khan's two sons, Suleman and Qasim, inside the Lord's Writers' Room on Wednesday morning. Sky Sports also promoted the discussion ahead of the Test match. PTV, which holds the broadcasting rights in Pakistan, did not air the interview.
During an interview with Sky's Michael Atherton, Imran Khan's sons expressed concern over the Pakistani government's treatment of the former prime minister, claiming that they were "trying to kill him". During the interview, Qasim Khan said, "It's not clear what they are doing; they are just trying to kill him openly there. They are trying to keep him inside and silence him as much as possible."
PCB threatened Lord’s Test boycott after Sky Sports telecast interview of Imran Khan’s two sons recorded at the Lord’s Cricket Ground— Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) August 28, 2026
PCB wants SKY to not air the interview, or else they won't take the field post-lunch 🧐
Here's the full interview 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/vCy5ZVwDGQ
Imran Khan has been in solitary confinement for three years. Imran Khan's sister has claimed he is being tortured, and 21 former cricketers, including Atherton, have launched a campaign to demand humane treatment for him.