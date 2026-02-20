ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Reverses Two-Year Ban On Hockey Captain Ammad Butt After Accommodation Row

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s hockey administration is currently in turmoil over the mismanagement in the accommodation of players. The government has overturned a two-year ban on Captain Ammad Butt, terming the punishment as “illegal and unconstitutional.” The decision to ban the skipper was overturned just after a day the decision was announced.

The ban on Butt was imposed by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Bugti, who stepped down from his post soon after. Butt had publicly raised a voice against the federation over alleged mismanagement during the team’s troubled tour of Australia earlier this month. His statement triggered a fresh controversy in the Pakistan hockley and it soon became a topic of discussion.

PHF interim president Muhuydin Ahmed Wani stepped in to reverse the decision, saying that the move isn’t constitutional and illegal.

The whole fiasco has taken place against the backdrop of Pakistan’s poor run in the FIH Pro League and growing criticism over the governance of the sport in the country. In the Rourkela leg of the Pro League, losing all eight matches against the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia and Germany. They are currently at the bottom of the standings.