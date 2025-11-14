ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Government Hands Over Sri Lankan Team Security To Army

Rawalpindi: The government has handed over the security of the visiting Sri Lankan team to the Pakistan Military forces after they agreed to continue the tour on the intervention of Army chief Asim Munir, following a series of bomb blasts that rocked Islamabad.

The chairman of PCB and Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, said that since state-level security is now being provided to the visiting team, their security is now being looked after by the army and rangers in conjunction with the police.

Naqvi also told the media in Rawalpindi on Thursday night, when he met with the Pakistani and Sri Lankan players at the stadium, that the Sri Lankan government and board had shown great support for Pakistan cricket by continuing with the tour.

He confirmed that some Sri Lankan players wanted to return home due to security concerns after the terror attack in Islamabad. "The positive outcome was only achieved through sustained engagement between Pakistani and Sri Lankan leadership," he said.