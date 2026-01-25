ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Go With Balance, Comebacks & Speed Blend For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: After huffing, puffing and adding to the drama around Bangladesh’s boycott of the ICC T20 World Cup to make their presence felt off-field, Pakistan finally called their own bluff, wilting to a stern ICC warning and announcing their 15-member squad for the tournament on Sunday.

Despite all the big talk of a possible boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed late at night that Pakistan will participate in the tournament under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha. This finally ends the political uncertainty hovering over the event for the past few weeks.

The Pakistani selectors helmed by Aqib Javed and head coach Mike Hesson have put the controversy and political baiting aside to come up with a balanced and aggressive side. The big news is the return of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi to give punch to both batting and bowling. The big miss is quick Haris Rauf and wicketkeeper Mohmmad Rizwan.

“Rauf has played a lot of Cricket for Pakistan, but we kept the conditions in Sri Lanka in mind while selecting the squad,” Aqib Javed told a news conference.

Team Profile

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 squad under captain Salman Ali Agha blends experience with emerging talent, focusing on recent successes like home 3-0 T20 series wins against South Africa and a tri-series triumph against Lanka and Zimbabwe. The team emphasizes role clarity and consistency ahead of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Squad Overview

Pakistan’s ensemble has backups in all segments – three wicketkeepers, volatile openers, finishers, and a bowling department banking on pace and spin attacks in equal measure.

Mainstays Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi have made a newsy comeback into the team after a two-series break and would be raring to go. Shadab Khan, too, is in as a strengthener after a series absence.

All set to host Australia at home in a prequel to the World Cup, the unit will now be stepping out of nuisance value utterings on the political front to finally concentrate on the real game that awaits with a lot of expectation back home.

Wicketkeepers Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Salman Mirza, and Usman Khan are all-round options to provide the much-needed depth to a squad that has the potential to explode and implode in sudden imminence.

Bowling Attack

Pakistan long known for its fiery quicks will attack with their swing king Afridi, the new-ball threat and death over specialist with 26 wickets in 2025 @21.38 average. He will be brimming with impatience to prove his mettle as the comeback speedster who has often caught the screen by celebrating his strikes with an albatross-like winging stance.

Aiding him will be the 150 kmph clubbist Naseem Shah, who intimidates openers and has emerged as a death-over asset too. Mohammad Wasim Jr is best suited to variations of the medium pace kind.​

Playing handmaiden to the traditional quicks are Abrar Ahmed, the mystery leg-spinner known to needle left-hand batsmen in the middle overs, with lower middle order specialist Shadab Khan pinning down tails with his wrist-spin alongside Mohammad Nawaz, the best left-arm orthodox bet.

This unit offers variety for subcontinent conditions, with all-rounders adding flexibility.