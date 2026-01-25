Pakistan Go With Balance, Comebacks & Speed Blend For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Pakistan have announced the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 with the notable inclusions of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: After huffing, puffing and adding to the drama around Bangladesh’s boycott of the ICC T20 World Cup to make their presence felt off-field, Pakistan finally called their own bluff, wilting to a stern ICC warning and announcing their 15-member squad for the tournament on Sunday.
Despite all the big talk of a possible boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed late at night that Pakistan will participate in the tournament under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha. This finally ends the political uncertainty hovering over the event for the past few weeks.
The Pakistani selectors helmed by Aqib Javed and head coach Mike Hesson have put the controversy and political baiting aside to come up with a balanced and aggressive side. The big news is the return of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi to give punch to both batting and bowling. The big miss is quick Haris Rauf and wicketkeeper Mohmmad Rizwan.
“Rauf has played a lot of Cricket for Pakistan, but we kept the conditions in Sri Lanka in mind while selecting the squad,” Aqib Javed told a news conference.
Team Profile
Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 squad under captain Salman Ali Agha blends experience with emerging talent, focusing on recent successes like home 3-0 T20 series wins against South Africa and a tri-series triumph against Lanka and Zimbabwe. The team emphasizes role clarity and consistency ahead of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.
Squad Overview
Pakistan’s ensemble has backups in all segments – three wicketkeepers, volatile openers, finishers, and a bowling department banking on pace and spin attacks in equal measure.
Mainstays Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi have made a newsy comeback into the team after a two-series break and would be raring to go. Shadab Khan, too, is in as a strengthener after a series absence.
All set to host Australia at home in a prequel to the World Cup, the unit will now be stepping out of nuisance value utterings on the political front to finally concentrate on the real game that awaits with a lot of expectation back home.
Wicketkeepers Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Salman Mirza, and Usman Khan are all-round options to provide the much-needed depth to a squad that has the potential to explode and implode in sudden imminence.
Bowling Attack
Pakistan long known for its fiery quicks will attack with their swing king Afridi, the new-ball threat and death over specialist with 26 wickets in 2025 @21.38 average. He will be brimming with impatience to prove his mettle as the comeback speedster who has often caught the screen by celebrating his strikes with an albatross-like winging stance.
Aiding him will be the 150 kmph clubbist Naseem Shah, who intimidates openers and has emerged as a death-over asset too. Mohammad Wasim Jr is best suited to variations of the medium pace kind.
Playing handmaiden to the traditional quicks are Abrar Ahmed, the mystery leg-spinner known to needle left-hand batsmen in the middle overs, with lower middle order specialist Shadab Khan pinning down tails with his wrist-spin alongside Mohammad Nawaz, the best left-arm orthodox bet.
This unit offers variety for subcontinent conditions, with all-rounders adding flexibility.
Strengths and Weaknesses
Coming into the tournament on a high of winning the bilateral series against SA, and tri-series, the squad has balance, experience and role-specific assignments to give consistency a new window amid all the spurts and sparring that signifies these men in green.
Weaknesses, of course, are well stated and long-standing, with top-order collapses becoming routine, slow strike rates of star batsmen like Babar and Agha continuing to worry, middle-order wipeouts and injury histories of mainstays Shaheen and Shadab being the key obstacles on the path to glory.
Tactics And Team Strategy
If all goes well for Pakistan, the obvious thing to do would be make an explosive start, targeting a 50+ display in powerplays, allowing the transition to Babar Azam as a viable anchor and then unleashing the fury of Fakhar Zaman later in the game to give the bowlers reasons to celebrate.
There is always reason to fear Afridi’s new-ball swing, with Naseem Shah from the other end being able to scalp early at least a couple for maximum impact. An early strike will ensure confidence in middle-over mystery spin specialist Abrar Ahmed to tackle the middle order batsmen, and then deathly yorkers from Mohammad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf taking care of the rest of the story.
Elite fielding has been somewhat of a slow starter for Pakistan, though they have Shadab’s agility to help in emergency situations.
By the look of it, Pakistan have decided to chase with trusting finishers, rather than overly relying on their opening batsmen. A shift to a power-hitting template amid the calming leadership of the skipper is the way to go.
Squad
Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja, Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.
Group
Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia. Will be playing all its matches in neutral Sri Lankan venues.
Group Stage Match Schedule:
February 7 - vs Netherlands in Colombo
February 10 - vs USA in Colombo
February 15 Marquee Match: - vs India in Colombo
February 18 - vs Namibia in Colombo