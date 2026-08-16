Pakistan Forget Penalty Corner Gear In Bizarre Hockey World Cup Blunder; Former Captain Lambasts Team
Pakistan suffered a 4-1 defeat against England in their first match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan had a disappointing start to their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a 4-1 loss to England. However, they became the talking point due to an awkward moment as well. In the middle of the first half, Pakistan were found to be searching for their penalty corner which is usually brought in by the teams on the ground at the start of the playing time only.
What was the exact incident that took place?
The incident occurred in the 17th minute when England were already 1-0 up. England received a penalty corner, and Pakistan realised that the protective gear was not readily available on the pitch. A player then dashed off to the dressing room to fetch the equipment. He brought a large black bag onto the field. Due to the delay, Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood received a green card and had to spend two minutes on the sidelines.
Wow. Another unwanted record from Pakistan hockey.— Salman Akbar (@SalmanAkbar12) August 15, 2026
In the opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England, Pakistan reportedly forgot the penalty corner protective gear in the changing room. As a result, the captain received the green card.
Forgetting essential… pic.twitter.com/nBGOQOJZOH
Former Pakistan captain call out incident
Former Pakistan captain Salman Akbar called out the bizarre blunder while taking to his ‘X’ handle.
"Wow. Another unwanted record from Pakistan hockey. In the opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England, Pakistan reportedly forgot the penalty corner protective gear in the changing room. As a result, the captain received the green card," Salman wrote.
"Forgetting essential protective equipment for penalty corners simply cannot happen on the biggest stage of international hockey. Preparation is not just about tactics, fitness and skills. It is also about discipline and organisation," he added.
In his post, Salamn also added that such moments raise the question where Pakistan team is really prepared for the biggest stage or not.
"Preparation is not just about tactics, fitness and skills. It is also about discipline and organization. The World Cup demands the highest level of professionalism," he wrote.
"Unfortunately, moments like this raise serious questions about how prepared we really are for the big stage."
England beat Pakistan 4-1
Stuart Rushmere, Sam Ward, Samuel Hooper and James Albery scored goals for England while Rehman Abdul Afraz was the sole goal-scorer for the Pakistan hockey team. Pakistan are playing in the hockey World Cup for the first time since 2018 as they missed the 2023 edition. However, the team had a dismal start to the campaign.