ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Forget Penalty Corner Gear In Bizarre Hockey World Cup Blunder; Former Captain Lambasts Team

Hyderabad: Pakistan had a disappointing start to their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a 4-1 loss to England. However, they became the talking point due to an awkward moment as well. In the middle of the first half, Pakistan were found to be searching for their penalty corner which is usually brought in by the teams on the ground at the start of the playing time only.

What was the exact incident that took place?

The incident occurred in the 17th minute when England were already 1-0 up. England received a penalty corner, and Pakistan realised that the protective gear was not readily available on the pitch. A player then dashed off to the dressing room to fetch the equipment. He brought a large black bag onto the field. Due to the delay, Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood received a green card and had to spend two minutes on the sidelines.

Former Pakistan captain call out incident

Former Pakistan captain Salman Akbar called out the bizarre blunder while taking to his ‘X’ handle.