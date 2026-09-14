ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Fined 50 Per Cent Match Fee, 11 WTC Points Deducted For Slow Over-Rate In 3rd Test

Players after the match between England and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Nov 11, 2023. ( ANI )

Dubai: Pakistan were on Monday fined 50 per cent of their match fee and docked 11 World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third Test against England in Birmingham.

The ICC said on their website that Pakistan, who were crushed 0-3 in the Test series by hosts England, were found to be 11 overs short of the target "after time allowances were taken into consideration".

Pakistan had lost the series opener at Leeds by an innings and 103 runs, the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs and the third Test at Edgbaston by 8 wickets.

"Pakistan have been hit with a pair of sanctions for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third and final ICC World Test Championship contest against England in Birmingham," the ICC said.

The sanctions were imposed by ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle, on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren.