PAK vs NAM: Pakistan Secure Super 8 Qualification With Their Biggest Win In T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: Pakistan sealed their spot in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a 102-run victory over Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, on Wednesday. Opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a century to guide India to a 102-run triumph.

Namibia all out on 97

Namibian batters struggled to face the Pakistan bowlers, with only two batters scoring in double digits. Louren Steenkamp and Alexander Volschenk played a knock of 23 and 20 runs respectively. Nine of the batters scored in single digits. Usman Tariq picked up four wickets while Shadab Khan scalped three wickets.

The team was 102 runs short of the target, and they signed off their T20 World Cup campaign with an embarrassing defeat.

Sahibazada Farhan powers Pakistan to 199/3

Pakistan opener Sahibazada Farhan led the charge for Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 100 runs from 58 deliveries. Salman Agha also chipped in with a knock of 38 runs from 23 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and two sixes. Shadab Khan scored an unbeaten 36 runs from 22 deliveries, including a boundary and three sixes.