PAK vs NAM: Pakistan Secure Super 8 Qualification With Their Biggest Win In T20 World Cup
Pakistan have sealed a spot in the Super 8 with a win over Namibia thanks to an all-round effort from the team.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan sealed their spot in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a 102-run victory over Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, on Wednesday. Opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a century to guide India to a 102-run triumph.
Namibia all out on 97
Namibian batters struggled to face the Pakistan bowlers, with only two batters scoring in double digits. Louren Steenkamp and Alexander Volschenk played a knock of 23 and 20 runs respectively. Nine of the batters scored in single digits. Usman Tariq picked up four wickets while Shadab Khan scalped three wickets.
The team was 102 runs short of the target, and they signed off their T20 World Cup campaign with an embarrassing defeat.
Sahibazada Farhan powers Pakistan to 199/3
Pakistan opener Sahibazada Farhan led the charge for Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 100 runs from 58 deliveries. Salman Agha also chipped in with a knock of 38 runs from 23 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and two sixes. Shadab Khan scored an unbeaten 36 runs from 22 deliveries, including a boundary and three sixes.
India and Pakistan advance into the Super 8
India and Pakistan were placed in Group A along with the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia. India already secured a place in the Super 8 with three wins from three matches in the group stage, while the triumph against Namibia confirmed Pakistan’s progress to the Super 8.
Biggest win for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup
102 vs NAM, Colombo SSC, 2026*
82 vs NED, Lord’s, 2009
72 vs SCO, Sharjah, 2021
55 vs BAN, Kolkata, 2016