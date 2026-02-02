ETV Bharat / sports

What Consequences Pakistan Might Face For Forfeiting India Match In T20 World Cup 2026?

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: Pakistan’s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup looks all but over with its announcement that it will forfeit the high-stakes clash against India on February 15. With two points gone, a net run rate of 0 from the forfeited match, and a resurgent USA waiting in the wings in its Group A, the PCB might as well have boycotted the tournament and saved itself the trouble.

What Pakistan gains from this decision is nothing but a troublesome reputation of being a political posturer at the expense of not just the sporting spirit of the game but also its governing body. What it loses is over $38 million from forfeited broadcast shares, sponsorships, participation fees of around $1 million and broadcaster lawsuits over pre-sold ads.

How can PCB be punished for the boycott?

The Pakistan Cricket Board‘s (PCB) annual ICC revenue share, which is around $35 million under the 2024-27 $3.2 billion deal, could be withheld in penalties. This means 70 to 85 per cent of its cricket budget is gone, denting its domestic, league and grassroots programmes, not to mention its possible long-term isolation from bilateral series and ICC governance, slashing future earnings.

For most boards other than India, England, and Australia, the ICC revenue constitutes the backbone of their financial model and losing it would wipe out over 85 per cent of the development budget.

Other than that, the ICC may deny foreign players NOCs for playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which would drastically lower the league's broadcast and sponsorship value.

Pakistan Deficit

The PCB already faced significant strain after hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy, where it is said to have incurred an $85 million loss due to venue upgrades of $58M and preparation costs $40M far exceeding a $6M return from hosting fees and ticket sales.

Meanwhile, the announcement ironically came on a day when India defeated Pakistan by 58 runs in the ongoing Under-19 T20 World Cup.

The PCB is yet to convey this decision officially to the ICC, but in real terms this means a huge, no doubt the biggest, commercial setback for the World Cup organisers as the marquee clash against India was pegged to roughly garner $300 million.

This money would have been raised via media rights, sponsorships, and ads, driven by massive India-Pak viewership which doubles typical match value. A forfeiture means broadcasters face unfilled ad slots of around $25-35 lakh per 10s in India. This, in turn, will erode ICC's 85 per cent India-market dependent pot and risk disputes.

The move by a trouble-stoking Pakistan was somewhat expected after the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi hinted recently that a final decision on participation would come by Monday, but the announcement has indeed rendered the tournament farcical.

With just five days to go before the World Cup begins, this kind of announcement by Pakistan shows a lack of concern or responsibility towards the game and its future.