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WI vs PAK: Pakistan Registers Away Test Win After Three Years; Level Series 1-1 With Eight-Wicket Win

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique bats during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa ( AP )

Hyderabad: Pakistan avoided a series defeat and ended their wait for an away series win on Wednesday with an eight-wicket win over West Indies. After losing the first match, the Men in Green emerged triumphant, levelling the series 1-1 and registering their first away Test win in three years.

The two-match series ended 1-1 after West Indies won the first Test by 90 runs. Pakistan last won an away Test in 2023 when they beat Sri Lanka under the leadership of Babar Azam. Since that victory, Pakistan have changed the skipper multiple times, including Babar himself stepping down from the role twice, but none of the combinations has helped them secure an overseas win.

Pakistan take a 43-run lead in the first innings

Batting first, West Indies were bundled out on 344. Justin Greaves (73) and Roston Chase (70) scored half-centuries to take the team to a decent total. Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking four wickets.