WI vs PAK: Pakistan Registers Away Test Win After Three Years; Level Series 1-1 With Eight-Wicket Win
Pakistan emerged triumphant by eight wickets in the second Test against West Indies and levelled the series after losing the opening Test.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan avoided a series defeat and ended their wait for an away series win on Wednesday with an eight-wicket win over West Indies. After losing the first match, the Men in Green emerged triumphant, levelling the series 1-1 and registering their first away Test win in three years.
The two-match series ended 1-1 after West Indies won the first Test by 90 runs. Pakistan last won an away Test in 2023 when they beat Sri Lanka under the leadership of Babar Azam. Since that victory, Pakistan have changed the skipper multiple times, including Babar himself stepping down from the role twice, but none of the combinations has helped them secure an overseas win.
Pakistan take a 43-run lead in the first innings
Batting first, West Indies were bundled out on 344. Justin Greaves (73) and Roston Chase (70) scored half-centuries to take the team to a decent total. Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking four wickets.
Culminated the home series with shared honours 🏆 🤝 #WIvPAK | #MenInMaroon | #WIOutside pic.twitter.com/LfeCEzM24y— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 5, 2026
However, Pakistan responded with a total of 387, taking a decisive lead of 43 runs in the first innings. Abdullah Shafique played a scintillating knock of an unbeaten 160 runs while Babar Azam (88) and Azan Awais (55) scored half-centuries. Jomel Warrican picked up a five-wicket haul, taking six wickets.
Pakistan register eight-wicket win
The Pakistan bowlers produced a clinical performance in the second innings, wrapping up the West Indies innings on 117. Six of the batters scored in single digits while five of them scored in double digits. Ali Usman and Sajid Khan took four wickets each to dismantle the Caribbean batting unit.
A three-year drought broken for Pakistan and a boost on the #WTC27 standings as a result 📈https://t.co/gW4kJw6IvO— ICC (@ICC) August 6, 2026
The team then chased the target of 75 with ease, losing only two wickets on their way. Abdullah Shafique (24 Not Out) and Babar Azam (24 Not Out) took the team over the finish line.
Captaincy handed over to Babar Azam
During Shan Masood’s tenure as skipper, Pakistan lost 3-0 in Australia, 2-0 in South Africa and 2-0 in Bangladesh. However, he was removed from the leadership role as a result of the national side’s dismal run in Test cricket, and Babar Azam replaced him before the start of the series.