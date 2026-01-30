PAK vs AUS: Pakistan Register Their First T20I Win Against Australia In Seven Years
Pakistan inked a historic win against Australia, beating them in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan scripted history in Lahore, beating Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series by 22 runs. Pakistan beat Australia for the first time in seven years, as they last beat them in 2018 in Dubai by a margin of 33 runs.
Pakistan spinners choke Australia
Australia were playing with a second-string side in the match, and their inexperience showed as the Pakistan spinners caused them all sorts of trouble. Chasing a target of 169, the team could score only 146/8. Cameron Green played a knock of 36 runs from 31 deliveries, while Xavier Bartlett also played a spirited knock of an unbeaten 34 runs, including two boundaries and three sixes in the end. However, other batters struggled to play a big knock, and the team fell short of the target.
Off-spinner Saim Ayub (2/29), along with leg-spinners Shadab Khan (1/25) and Abrar Ahmed (2/10), played a decisive role for Pakistan as they picked a total of five wickets. Notably, except for the two runouts, all wickets were taken by the spinners.
Pakistan post 168/8
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, two batters, Saim Ayub and Salman Agha, played a crucial role for the team with their knocks. The former scored 40 runs from just 22 balls while the latter amassed 39 runs from 27 deliveries. Their knocks helped the team post 168/8 on the scoreboard.
Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets while conceding 24 runs. Xavier Bartlett and Mahli Beardman picked up two wickets each.
Pakistan’s historic win
Pakistan’s last win against Australia came in 2018 when they beat the Kangaroos by 33 runs in Dubai. Pakistan have lost on seven occasions to Australia in the matches played after that, including the 2021 World Cup in the UAE. Also, there was one no result in 2019 in Sydney.