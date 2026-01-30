ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs AUS: Pakistan Register Their First T20I Win Against Australia In Seven Years

Hyderabad: Pakistan scripted history in Lahore, beating Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series by 22 runs. Pakistan beat Australia for the first time in seven years, as they last beat them in 2018 in Dubai by a margin of 33 runs.

Pakistan spinners choke Australia

Australia were playing with a second-string side in the match, and their inexperience showed as the Pakistan spinners caused them all sorts of trouble. Chasing a target of 169, the team could score only 146/8. Cameron Green played a knock of 36 runs from 31 deliveries, while Xavier Bartlett also played a spirited knock of an unbeaten 34 runs, including two boundaries and three sixes in the end. However, other batters struggled to play a big knock, and the team fell short of the target.

Off-spinner Saim Ayub (2/29), along with leg-spinners Shadab Khan (1/25) and Abrar Ahmed (2/10), played a decisive role for Pakistan as they picked a total of five wickets. Notably, except for the two runouts, all wickets were taken by the spinners.