‘Would’ve Gone For Sportsman Spirit’ Salman Agha Breaks Silence On Controversial Run-Out vs Bangladesh
Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has opined that he would have chosen sportsmanship over running out the opposition batter by unfair means.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan batter Salman Agha has broken his silence on his controversial run-out during the second ODI against Bangladesh on Friday. Agha said that he would have done things differently after the dismissal triggered debate around the spirit of cricket.
"I think sportsman spirit has to be there. What he [Mehidy] has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done it differently. I would have gone for sportsman's spirit. We haven't done this [type of thing] previously; we would never do that in the future as well,” Agha said at the press conference.
Crucial moment! Mehidy Hasan Miraz removes Salman Agha with a brilliant run-out. ⚡🏏#BCB #Cricket #Bangladesh #Pakistan #ODI pic.twitter.com/N0inKkZVwz— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 13, 2026
Agha further clarified that he thought that the umpire would call the ball dead after it hit his pad and bat.
"Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can't get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat,” he added.
"I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided [to make the run-out]."
The incident unfolded in the 39th over when Agha and Mohammad Rizwan were building a steady partnership for Pakistan. Rizwan nudged the fourth delivery of the over to the bowler’s right. The ball stopped after hitting the pads of Agha at the non-striker’s end. The batter bent down to pick the ball to help the bowler.
Pakistan won by 128 runs (DLS method) | Bangladesh 🆚 Pakistan | 2nd ODI | Dutch-Bangla Bank ODI Series 2026! 🏏🔥— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 13, 2026
13 March 2026 | 2:15 PM (BST)
SBNCS, Dhaka#BCB #Cricket #Bangladesh #Pakistan #ODI pic.twitter.com/dTdFIYKGQM
However, Mehidy picked the ball and hit the stumps, catching the batter outside his crease. The bowler appealed immediately, and the on-field umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire. The TV umpire then ruled out Agha, sending him back to the pavilion after he played a knock of 64 runs from 62 deliveries.
Pakistan won the match by 128 runs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. With the triumph, they bounced back in the series and levelled it 1-1 after losing the opening match.