ETV Bharat / sports

‘Would’ve Gone For Sportsman Spirit’ Salman Agha Breaks Silence On Controversial Run-Out vs Bangladesh

Pakistan's Salman Agha reacts after his dismissal during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Pakistan batter Salman Agha has broken his silence on his controversial run-out during the second ODI against Bangladesh on Friday. Agha said that he would have done things differently after the dismissal triggered debate around the spirit of cricket. "I think sportsman spirit has to be there. What he [Mehidy] has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done it differently. I would have gone for sportsman's spirit. We haven't done this [type of thing] previously; we would never do that in the future as well,” Agha said at the press conference. Agha further clarified that he thought that the umpire would call the ball dead after it hit his pad and bat.