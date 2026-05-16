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Pakistan Batter Fatima Sana Surpasses Richa Ghosh In Record Books With Explosive Knock

Her stellar knock also equalled the fastest fifty recorded in all women’s T20 cricket, equalling the feat achieved by Marie Kelly for Warwickshire in 2022 and Laura Harris for Otago in the 2025 Super Smash. Before Sana’s innings, Nida Dar scored the fastest fifty for Pakistan in 20 deliveries in 2019.

Hyderabad: Pakistan batter Fatima Sana inked her name in the record books, smacking the fastest fifty in women’s T20I history during the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Karachi in the bilateral series. The Pakistan skipper completed his fifty in only 15 deliveries, bettering the previous benchmark set by Sophie Devine, Phoebe Litchfield and Richa Ghosh by scoring fifty in 18 balls. Ghosh had scored an 18-ball fifty during the match against the West Indies in December 2024.

Batting first in the final match of the series, Pakistan were at 152/4 when Sana entered the field to bat in the 17th over. She started the onslaught after arriving at the crease and the real carnage in the 19th over against Nomvelo Sibanda. She unleashed a sequence of 4, 4, 6, 6 and 4, racking up 24 runs from the over.

She achieved the record-breaking milestone in the final over before concluding her knock by scoring 62 from 19 deliveries. After piling up 223/4, Pakistan wrapped up the Zimbabwe innings on 90.

Sana has been impressive in the T20Is this year and is currently Pakistan's highest run-getter in the format in 2026. She has amassed 229 runs from five innings at a strike rate above 206. Earlier this year, she also produced the career-best score of a blistering 90 from 41 deliveries.

Fastest fifty in women’s T20Is